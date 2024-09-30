West Sussex WI to open new headquarters in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 4th October West Sussex WI formally open their new office in Queen Street, Horsham. For the oldest County WI Federation, the move from their previous headquarters in Chichester has been challenging at times.

As Erika Brichta the current chairman of the West Sussex Federation explained, “North Lodge in Chichester had been the West Sussex WI offices for 77 years but it became clear that we needed to find new premises more suited to our needs. After we found the site in Queen Street in Horsham and made the necessary alterations, we knew that we had our new home.”

The new West Sussex WI Headquarters will be opened on Friday 4th October by National WT Chief Executive Melissa Green in the presence of Jeryl Stone the national WI Chair and other invited guests.