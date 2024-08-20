West Sussex woman takes on skydive for The Brain Tumour Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy Swatton, from Haywards Heath, will jump out of a plane just 15 months after learning she has a brain tumour.

Lucy Swatton, 23, admits she’s excited and daunted at the prospect of jumping out of a plane on August 31. But after her brain tumour diagnosis, she’s willing to face her fear to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Lucy’s tumour – a low grade tectal plate glioma - was discovered by accident in May last year, during an MRI of her neck. Having experienced no obvious warning symptoms, the news came as a huge shock, and she’s taking on her skydive to help others affected by the disease.

Lucy said: “Falling 10,000 feet at 125mph is less scary than facing a brain tumour.

Lucy Swatton wants to help others diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Having a brain tumour has affected my mental health drastically, and has made me feel very alone. In my everyday life I don’t have anyone who understands what it’s like to live with a brain tumour.

“Having a brain tumour puts a strain on your relationships. After I told my friends, some of them stopped talking to me altogether. There’s also the issue of having to adjust work and other activities around medical appointments.

“Neither myself nor your family knew anything about brain tumours before my diagnosis. None of us had ever knowingly met anyone who had a brain tumour, and we were pretty much ‘in the dark’ when I was diagnosed. I learnt about brain tumours from searching on the internet.”

Lucy’s desire to raise greater awareness led her to become a Young Ambassador with The Brain Tumour Charity, joining a specially selected team of young people who will support the world-leading organization for the next two years. The Charity raises awareness, funds research and provides support for people affected by a brain tumour, which is the number one cancer killer amongst children and adults under 40.

Lucy Swatton (second from right) with some of her fellow Young Ambassadors at The Brain Tumour Charity.

Lucy said: “I am shocked by the lack of funding for research into brain tumours, and I want to use my voice to convey the importance of education and funding for this complex disease. By raising awareness and educating people, we could reduce the time it takes people to be diagnosed with a brain tumour. If people knew the symptoms of brain tumours, they could seek medical care before the problem worsens. Awareness would save more lives.”

Lucy, who will begin a Masters course in Global Ethics and Justice at Birmingham University in September, credits good friends with helping her come to terms with her diagnosis. Having set out to raise £400, she’s delighted that the support of family and friends have already helped her smash her fundraising target, with £600 raised so far.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/lucycharityskydive

Lucy added: “Doing a skydive has always been on my bucket list, but I was also very scared about the prospect of jumping out of a plane.

“Since my diagnosis, living with the fact that my brain tumour could grow at any point in my life has been the hardest thing to cope with.

“The moment just before jumping out of the plane will be the most challenging and scariest part of the whole day, but I know the moment after I’ve jumped out of the plane, I will feel a lot less anxious!

“I want to thank every single person who has donated towards my skydive fundraiser. I couldn’t do it without their support and their donations will help change people’s lives.

“Fundraising and raising awareness are vital for a better future for those affected by brain tumours, and this will spur me on to complete my jump and really enjoy the day.”

Claire Howell, Community Fundraiser at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are blown away by Lucy’s incredible efforts and wish her all the best for her skydive.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of the under 40s and, unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved over the last 40 years.

“We are leading the way in changing this and truly fighting brain tumours on all fronts through our work.

“Anyone affected by a brain tumour can speak to us for support and information on 0808 800 0004 or by emailing [email protected]. If you need someone to talk to, we’re here for you.”

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts.

It funds pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options as well as raise awareness of brain tumour symptoms and effects to bring about earlier diagnosis.

The Charity also provides support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.

To find out more, visit: https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org/

