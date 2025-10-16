West Sussex woman wins Knowledge Seeker Award in national competition

A West Sussex woman is being celebrated after winning the Knowledge Seeker award in this year’s Anchor Loving Later Life Awards. Barbara Spray, a resident at St Catherines Court housing location in Littlehampton, has been recognised for her enthusiasm for learning and her positive impact on her community.

The annual awards run by Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life, recognise the achievements of residents who have made a real difference to their communities. A resident judging panel chose winners from across nine categories. The winners were announced by Anchor’s Interim Chief Executive, Amanda Holgate, during a special virtual celebration where they received certificates to acknowledge their win, as well as £100 in gift vouchers.

Barbara was nominated for her genuine curiosity, having attended sessions across a wide range of subjects, and her willingness to share her knowledge in a way that makes others feel included and valued. Barbara has also recently taken on the role of Chair of the Residents’ Communications Group, which she has embraced with positivity and warmth.

Barbara said: “What a lovely surprise to be nominated for, and awarded, this prize. My natural inquisitiveness seems to have taken me on a rather special journey. Thank you."

The judges commented: “Barbara's curiosity covers so many different subjects, and she has a real knack for sharing what she learns in a way that puts people at ease. Her natural leadership qualities shine through in her role as Chair, where she continues to inspire and educate her community at St Catherines Court.”

This year's winners showcase how age is no barrier to making a difference. Highlights include a dedicated sustainability advocate promoting eco-friendly practices through creative gardening; a beloved therapy cat spreading happiness in a care home; and a digital champion who is helping residents embrace technology to transform their community experience.

Amanda Holgate, Interim Chief Executive of Anchor, says: “At Anchor, we are proud to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary achievements of our residents through our Loving Later Life Awards. It's inspiring to see how our residents continue to learn, grow, and support one another in their communities. Every nomination we received tells a story of someone making a positive impact, and we're proud to celebrate these remarkable individuals. Huge congratulations to everyone who won and was nominated.”

For more information on Anchor’s Loving Later Life Awards, visit:www.anchor.org.uk/loving-later-life-awards