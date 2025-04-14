West Wittering Beach unveils state-of-the-art lifeguard, safety and facilities hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Wittering Beach is proud to announce the completion of its brand-new, purpose-built Lifeguard, Safety and Facilities Hub, marking a significant investment in visitor safety and amenity. The modern and thoughtfully designed building will substantially enhance the experience for all beachgoers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new hub features a range of crucial facilities, including an elevated lifeguard lookout for enhanced coastal monitoring, new and improved public toilets, a dedicated medical suite for immediate first aid, comfortable and accessible changing rooms and a central management space for the beach safety team.

This landmark project was a collaborative effort, with the design conceived by Cover Storey Architects and the construction expertly undertaken by King & Drury Construction. A key priority throughout the project was to create a functional building that also respects and blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the West Wittering coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Stroud, Partner at Cover Storey Architects, commented on the successful partnership: “Our experience working with King & Drury on the West Wittering Hub was extremely positive. Their meticulous approach and unwavering dedication to a high standard of finish were evident at every stage of the build. They were collaborative partners, consistently open to new ideas, and always focused on achieving an exceptional outcome for the Estate.”

New Lifeguard Tower at West Wittering Beach

The completion of this impressive new facility underscores West Wittering Estate’s ongoing commitment to prioritising safety, improving accessibility, and ensuring an exceptional beach experience for every visitor.

The Estate extends its sincere gratitude to the entire project team for their hard work and dedication in bringing this vision to life, including King & Drury Construction, Cover Storey Architects, SMD Construction Consultancy, Campbell Reith, and the dedicated team at West Wittering Estate.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate, said: “The completion of our new Lifeguard, Safety & Facilities Hub marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the best possible experience for everyone who visits West Wittering Beach. This modern and well-equipped building ensures enhanced safety, improved accessibility, and greater convenience, allowing our visitors to relax and enjoy our beautiful coastline with peace of mind.”

Members of the public and media are invited to gain a deeper understanding of the design and construction journey by watching behind-the-scenes videos available on King & Drury’s YouTube channel.