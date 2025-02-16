Westbourne village discusses local green energy in March
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
You might be a supporter of renewable energy or more nervous about what the transition away from fossil fuels means locally.
But this event is for anyone who wants to learn more and take part in an important conversation.
It will explore how renewable energy could meet the needs of the people of Westbourne.
Drawing on data and research, it will aim to explore what might be feasible and prompt an informed, balanced conversation about what might be acceptable.
It’s being held by Energise South Downs, a non-profit co-operative that works on community energy projects, using a workshop developed by the Centre for Sustainable Energy.
The event is funded by the South Downs National Park Authority and supported by Greening Westbourne.
You can find out more and book your place at https://esd.energy/events