Westbourne village discusses local green energy in March

Are you baffled by headlines talking about net zero? Do you ever wonder how your neighbour’s heat pump keeps their house warm? Are you curious about how much electricity a wind turbine really produces? These are the kind of questions up for discussion at a free event next month, about how Westbourne could be powered by locally-generated renewable energy. The event, Our Future Energy Landscapes, is on Wednesday 19 March from 7pm to 9.30pm at The Meeting Place on North Street, Westbourne.

You might be a supporter of renewable energy or more nervous about what the transition away from fossil fuels means locally.

But this event is for anyone who wants to learn more and take part in an important conversation.

It will explore how renewable energy could meet the needs of the people of Westbourne.

Installing solar panels on a roof

Drawing on data and research, it will aim to explore what might be feasible and prompt an informed, balanced conversation about what might be acceptable.

It’s being held by Energise South Downs, a non-profit co-operative that works on community energy projects, using a workshop developed by the Centre for Sustainable Energy.

The event is funded by the South Downs National Park Authority and supported by Greening Westbourne.

You can find out more and book your place at https://esd.energy/events