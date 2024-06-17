Western Road Recreation Ground maintained to optimum standard for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Town Council continues to ensure that its flagship recreation ground is maintained to the highest standards for the local community.

The Hailsham Recreation Ground in Western Road, created in 1855 as a result of an Enclosure Award for the parish of Hailsham, currently includes a football pitch, four all-weather tennis courts and general recreation area (Beaconsfield, purchased by Hailsham Parish Council in the 1930s), a cricket pitch, sports pavilion and children’s play area.

The site is home to many active local sporting organisations, Hailsham Cricket Club being one of the oldest in East Sussex having been established in 1871. The club has been playing at their ground on Western Road in Hailsham ever since and have on a number of occasions throughout their history won championship awards.

Hailsham Town Football Club, known as 'The Stringers', currently in the first division of the Sussex County Football League, still uses the recreation ground to this day, and Hailsham Tennis Club, which was established in 1905 has been based there for over 50 years.

Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham.

The recreation ground has benefited recently from the construction of a new all-weather perimeter path, whereby over £137,000 was allocated from Section 106 developer contributions to enable improved access around and through the park all year, suitable for walking, cycling and running.

Work on the installation of lighting on the perimeter footpath was subsequently carried out, involving the installation of 4-metre lights and bollards to give additional light and make walking or cycling through it at dusk and the evening safer for residents.

Add to that a major rebuild of the children's play area adjacent to the recreation ground, which included the upgrade and installation of new DDA-approved play equipment making the site accessible to more people, as well as the resurfacing of the playground as required and additional public benches (and other furniture).

Furthermore, the recreation ground's outdoor gym equipment is scheduled to be replaced and upgraded in the coming months.

Outdoor exercise classes at the Western Road Recreation Ground.

As a result of the outdoor gym coming to the end of its serviceable life, combined with the high usage of the equipment since its installation in 2012, plans are under way for all the items of equipment to be replaced in the coming months with new equipment that is accessible to all. The existing rubber mulch surface on site will be replaced with tarmac.

The project is being funded by using the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds and will future proof the outdoor gym for the next 10-15 years.

"The Western Road Recreation Ground is a much-loved community site and provides local users with many opportunities to enjoy the vibrant open space for sport, leisure and other activities," said Town Clerk John Harrison.. "The Town Council holds great pride in its flagship open space and works hard work to ensure that the high standards expected from users of the facility are met.

"Residents in Hailsham can look forward to new improved facilities as plans to completely renovate the outdoor gym equipment and the exciting upgrade to the site will enable us to bring the outdoor gym equipment up to optimum standard, offering excellent exercise value for all users.

Children's play area at the Western Road Recreation Ground.

"The replacement of the equipment and renovation of the outdoor gym site is just part of the Town Council’s continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces. We endeavour to undertake necessary maintenance, repairs, restoration and improvement of the recreation ground and make it as accessible as possible for members of the local community."