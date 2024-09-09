Westie Walk - Littlehampton September 2024
The 6th Littlehampton Westie walk takes place on Sunday 15th September. Meeting at midday at Edge by the Sea cafe at Norfolk Gardens, setting off onto the dog friendly beach towards Rustongton at 12.30pm.
Our last walk meet-up in April welcomed 59 Westies and their owners from all over the South region, some driving 2 or 3 hours to come and enjoy a beach walk and coffee!
If there is anyone who'd like to come along and take some great photos for us, please do, drone footage was taken last time and it was a fabulous event.
Entry is free, but there will be a collection pot on the day to raise funds for the Westie Advice Group on Facebook, who help rehome, foster, rescue and support westies and their owners.
Edge by the Sea cafe is a local business, so we encourage attendees to support them as they're always great at hosting such a huge crowd (they are card only).
We look forward to seeing you there!
Clare, Annie and Freddie
