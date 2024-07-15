Westlake House Care Home hosts cultural day celebrating diversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westlake House Care Home, Barchester Healthcare, in Horsham spent a fabulous day celebrating the rich and diverse backgrounds of their team and their residents.

Residents, their relatives and staff all got involved with the spirit of the day by decorating the home in flags as staff and residents dressed up in their countries traditional dress. They held a parade to show off their attire and spoke about the country they represented and the clothes they wore. There was music and dancing and some performed their national dances.

Afterwards there was an array of foods from around the world to enjoy, including Jollof rice from Nigeria, a spicy meat and rice dish. Pork Adobo, from the Philippines which is a seasoned pork dish cooked in vinegar and garlic. Shunai dim sum, a Chinese steamed pork dumpling and Salată de boeuf from Romania, a combination of finely chopped beef and root vegetables.

Audrey Chiduku, General Manager, said: “At Westlake house we have staff and residents originating from different parts of the world with different religious and ethnic beliefs. Our strength is in our diverse and unique backgrounds which we embrace with pride. Staff shared their traditional recipes and it was such a beautiful experience to taste all the delicious food from different parts of the world.”

Sheila resident ambassador at the home said: “Everyone looked amazing, I loved the parade and seeing everyone dressed up, it was so wonderful.”