Westlake House summer fete brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Westlake House Care Home, Barchester Healthcare to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday, July 20.

Westlake House hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a magician and balloon artist called Robbie, who entertained with his amazing skills.

The West Sussex Fire and Rescue team came along with one of their fire rigs for everyone to take a closer look at. There was a tombola, cake stall, flowers designs and an art stall which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event. Westlake house held a raffle and raised almost £300 for Dementia UK.

Staff at Westlake House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, Head Chef Craig Etheridge and the catering team laid on a delicious BBQ. Everyone was hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

West Sussex Fire & Rescue.

Resident at Westlake House, Sheila, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was so nice to see so many people, and the BBQ was lovely. The weather was perfect for the occasion. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Audrey Chiduku, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Westlake House] are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.

"We were delighted we able to raise money for Dementia UK. It was a resounding success!”