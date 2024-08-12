Wey and Arun Canal Swing Bridge repainted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from the Wey and Arun Canal Trust have recently finished repainting the iconic swing bridge at Haybarn, two miles south of Wisborough Green, to give the structure a new lease of life for the years ahead. As part of the repaint the bridge was swung open, confirming it remains in full working order

The bridge is actually in its second career, having given many years of ​operational service at Keighley in Yorkshire on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. It was reopened at its new site in Sussex in 2005.

The canal at Haybarn was originally opened in 1787 as the Arun Navigation up to Newbridge, to bring staples and luxury goods up to Billingshurst and to take produce from surrounding farms​ down to Arundel and Littlehampton. In 1813, the canal was extended north from Newbridge to join the River Wey up at Shalford, just south of Guildford, to provide a secure inland waterway from the arsenals in London through to the Naval Dockyard at Portsmouth.

The Wey and Arun Canal Trust is slowly restoring the complete length of the canal from Shalford down to its junction with the River Arun at Pallingham, three miles north of Pulborough.

Repainted Swing Bridge at Haybarn.

A number of stretches have already returned to water including the Trust’s flagship three-mile length centred on the lovely Wealden village of Loxwood on which restored narrow boats give public trips in the summer and which is regularly used by canoes and other small craft all year round.

As well as restoring the canal to water, the Trust is upgrading the old muddy tow paths into modern bridleways, so creating a green corridor for walkers and riders through the beautiful Low Weald.

If you would like to know more about the Trust's activities, or perhaps to become involved in our maintenance and restoration activities, take a look at our website at https://weyarun.org.uk/