We can't wait to share the grand total raised once we have tallied it all up. A huge Thank You to everyone who made this event possible, including - Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards, Elite Medical, Regency Radio, BBQ Project, RNLI staff and BBC Radio Sussex.

And of course, our incredible crew, volunteers and friends from Hastings Lifeboat Station who gave their time and energy. We are thrilled at the idia of making this an annual event, so look out for the date of next year's event!