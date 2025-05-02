Whatlington village holds first its first antiques fair

By Steve Turner
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Whatlington village is to host its first antiques fair as part of an effort to bring the community closer together and raise money for local charities

Antiques and vintage jewellery, kitchenware, ceramics, pictures, glassware, collectables and lots more will be on offer at a village's first antiques fair.

The market, on Sunday 25 May 11am-3pm, is organised by new village group the Whatlington Community Connectors. It has a mission to offer new and varied events for residents and those living close by, while supporting local charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is 50p, which includes a raffle ticket, and parking is free. There will be refreshments and proceeds will be shared with St Michael's Hospice, which is in urgent need of extra funds.

Suppoorting St Michael's HospiceSuppoorting St Michael's Hospice
Suppoorting St Michael's Hospice

Connectors chair Steve Turner says: "This is the first event of this kind we have organised so we are keeping everything crossed for a good turnout.

"There is a varied range of local stallholders and our home-made cakes and biscuits are legends in their own lunchtime."

Find out more at www.whatlington.com

Related topics:AntiquesSt Michael's Hospice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice