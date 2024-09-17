Whatlington Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PARISH CHURCH NEWS:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday, September 22, Whatlington Church will hold our traditional Harvest Festival service at 6pm. There will be a Harvest Buffet in the church following the service and all are most welcome.

The car park at the village hall will be open for the service, but perhaps bring a torch now the evenings are drawing in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in past years, we invite people to bring gifts of suitable food, which will be collected up and taken to the Seaview Centre in St. Leonards for their use in providing meals for those less fortunate.

Looking forward to Sunday 29th, in a change to published plans the United Service for the Parish of Sedlescombe with Whatlington will be held at Whatlington Church at 10.30am.