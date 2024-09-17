Whatlington Village Voice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This Sunday, September 22, Whatlington Church will hold our traditional Harvest Festival service at 6pm. There will be a Harvest Buffet in the church following the service and all are most welcome.
The car park at the village hall will be open for the service, but perhaps bring a torch now the evenings are drawing in.
As in past years, we invite people to bring gifts of suitable food, which will be collected up and taken to the Seaview Centre in St. Leonards for their use in providing meals for those less fortunate.
Looking forward to Sunday 29th, in a change to published plans the United Service for the Parish of Sedlescombe with Whatlington will be held at Whatlington Church at 10.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.