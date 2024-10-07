Whatlington Village Voice
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Parish Church News
As the weather turns a little colder we are welcoming the efficiency of the new heating boiler which was recently fitted in the church at Whatlington. Looking to this next Sunday we have a Family Service at 10.30am, with refreshments afterwards. As usual the village hall car park will be open for church goers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.