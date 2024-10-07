Whatlington Village Voice

By Jean Scott
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:26 BST
Parish Church News

As the weather turns a little colder we are welcoming the efficiency of the new heating boiler which was recently fitted in the church at Whatlington. Looking to this next Sunday we have a Family Service at 10.30am, with refreshments afterwards. As usual the village hall car park will be open for church goers.

