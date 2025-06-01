Whatlington Village Voice

This coming Sunday in a change from the usual sequence of Church Services, Whatlington Parish Church has a 10.30 service of Holy Communion for Pentecost.

Looking ahead to Friday 20th June, as part of the churches 750th Anniversary events there will be a history talk about the village. This will be in the church at 7.30pm, to be given by local author and historian Charlotte Moore.

The car park at the village hall will be open for both the service on this Sunday and for the talk on the 20th.