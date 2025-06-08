Whatlington Village Voice

Here is this weeks news from Whatlington.

On Friday 20th June the Parish Church, St. Mary Magdalene, Whatlington, will be hosting a talk about our villages history. This will be given by local author and historian Charlotte Moore. Starting at 7.30pm car parking will be nearby at the Village Hall. There will be refreshments in the church after the talk.

Entry is free, but retiring donations are welcome.

Before this, on Sunday 15th June there will be the usual 9.15am service of Holy Communion held in the church, and as ever, all are welcome to join us.