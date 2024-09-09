Whatlington Village Voice: What's happening in your community
PARISH CHURCH NEWS:The service this Sunday at Whatlington Parish Church will be Holy Communion at 9.15am.
Looking ahead to the following week, Sunday 22nd we will have our traditional Harvest Festival at 6pm, followed by a Harvest Buffet and as ever we extend a warm welcome to all.
WHATLINGTON CONNECTORS: A fun wine, cheese (and crisps!) sampling evening is set to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
To take part you don't need to know your Chablis from your Cheddar, or your Sauvignon from your Smokey Bacon – bring friends and family, have a laugh and raise money for a great cause.
It takes place in Whatlington Village Hall on Friday, September 27 from 7pm. Cost per head is £10, with free parking, quiz, and coffee and cakes to round off the evening. The event is organised by the Whatlington Community Connectors.
Advance booking is essential by emailing [email protected] or calling Steve on 07941 669678. More details at www.whatlington.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.