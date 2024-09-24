What's happening at Eastgate Baptist Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastgate Baptist Church Welcome to Our weekly programme All details are on our website Our Pastor is available on 07581807060 Deacons are available 07902048676

A warm welcome to all our readers of all ages and nationalities to Breakfast Church this morning at 9.30am.

We will begin with a light breakfast, free to all and some friendship time until 10am Then we will all join together for worship and listen to a short topical talk until 10.20am. The young people will then leave us and everyone else will continue to worship and listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am-11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. Zoom I.D. is 5912614502 password Eastgate.

Activities are all in place for the Autumn term, times and dates on the website.There will be an eight-week discipleship course beginning on October 16 open to all, those exploring Christianity and everyone wanting to re invigorate their faith journey.

The monthly whole church prayer meeting is on the second Tuesday of the month following a Pete Greig course on "how to pray" The ladies meet for prayer on the last Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm and the men on the last Thursday at 7.30pm.

There is also a pop in prayer and coffee session on Saturday in the church from 10am to 12 noon.

The Board Games Club meet on Friday at 7pm in the hall. All welcome

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this central, convenient location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs,and birthday events with a small additional outdoor play area.

Please contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings. Email us at [email protected]

Visit us at lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk Facebook page is EastgateBaptistChurch we look forward to hearing from you.

