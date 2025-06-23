Wheelbarrow competition in full bloom at Crawley care home

Residents, staff, and families at Deerswood Lodge care home in Crawley gathered for a garden party with a twist — a vibrant and good-natured wheelbarrow competition.

The much-anticipated event saw teams from each wing of the home design and plant their own themed wheelbarrow gardens, all competing for the coveted ‘Best in Show’ title. Over recent months, these miniature gardens had been lovingly nurtured from seed to full bloom.

Launched as a team-building activity, the project brought people together through a shared love of gardening, while offering a host of wellbeing benefits. Gardening encourages sensory stimulation through bright colours and fragrant blooms, sparks conversation and memories, and creates a sense of purpose and community among residents.

Each team met regularly in the home’s gardens — with plenty of tea, coffee, and cake — to plan and tend their creations. The result? Nine imaginative entries that reflected the creativity, enthusiasm, and teamwork of all involved.

First place was a Fairy Garden themed wheelbarrow created to inspire joy, magic, and togetherness.

Visitors to the garden party were invited to cast their votes by dropping tokens into buckets for their favourite wheelbarrows. After much excitement and friendly competition, the results were announced:

Second place was awarded to Team Elm, whose Birds and the Bees theme featured a colourful wildflower haven designed to attract wildlife and support the home's re-wilding project — enjoyed by residents both day and night.

Third place went to Team Willow, whose uplifting display celebrated the positive effects of sunshine and nature on wellbeing, mood, and restful sleep.

Service Manager Wan Ilman said:

"It’s been such a joy to watch this project come to life. Gardening offers so many benefits — from boosting wellbeing and sparking conversation, to giving everyone a shared sense of pride and achievement. The atmosphere today was fantastic, and it’s been wonderful to see so many smiling faces."

Bee-themed barrow

The competition would not have been possible without the incredible support of Steve Williams, who, with help from his wife Pat and fellow members of the Worcester Park darts league — Jim Wooley, James Fulbrook, Rob Guest, Berni Smythe, Robyn Wingate, Jack Malins, Axi Maximillan, Justin Coles, and Steve Williams himself — kindly donated all nine wheelbarrows for the project.

In addition, local supporter Andy Jones generously provided over 100 mature plants to help bring the garden displays to life. Delicious cakes were donated by Solicake, with the home’s talented cook Charmini presenting them beautifully on the day for everyone to enjoy.

Throughout the project, the Friends of Deerswood — Brian, Tina, Tony, and Sirikhwan — worked tirelessly to help prepare and maintain the gardens, ensuring the home was looking its best for the big day.

With glorious sunshine, wheelbarrows in full bloom, and plenty of good cheer, it was truly a day to remember at Deerswood Lodge. A huge thank you to everyone whose time, generosity, and enthusiasm helped make this event such a success.

A Smurfs themed wheelbarrow featuring lots of brightly coloured flowers and figurines from the popular Children's show

Deerswood Lodge is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council. Shaw healthcare is proud to be the UK’s largest employee-owned care provider, dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care.