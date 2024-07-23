Wheels already in motion for planning of Christmas events in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of last year's Christmas town events, Hailsham Town Council and project partners are in full swing with the planning and organisation of this year's Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market, which take place in Vicarage Field on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, December 14 respectively.

The town centre will be home to a range of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts and other items at the Christmas Market event on December, 14 this year's festive market event being the biggest to date, taking place at three different sites - Vicarage Field (outdoor market and entertainment), Civic Community Hall (indoor market and entertainment) and the Hailsham Farmers' Market at the Cattle Market site.

The event, running from 8.30am to 3pm, will feature live music from the Sussex Stompers, as well as special appearances by Star Wars-costumed performers Vader's Raiders and Santa & His Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club). Festive refreshments will also be on sale on the day to tempt visitors.

There will be a Christmas fancy dress competition parade and a best dressed pet parade, both of which will be open to people of all ages. Leaving Vicarage Field and proceeding along Hailsham High Street on to the Cattle Market site, there will prizes for the winners and runners up of the competitions/parade.

Hailsham Farmers’ Market will hold its Christmas event at the Cattle Market site and Wealden Brass will present a free concert at Halsham Parish Church from 2.30pm on the day.

Market traders can benefit from booking a stall at the Christmas Market and are encouraged to do so by calling 01323 841702 or emailing [email protected].

Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chairman of the Communities Committee said: "We're already getting into the Christmas spirit here on the festivities team. We received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders in previous years and are looking forward to doing it all again this December and making the event an even bigger success."

"We're also excited to be building on the programme of festive entertainment and look forward to welcoming stallholders who can help us continue to make Christmas in Hailsham really magical."

Prior to the Christmas Market and Christmas Farmers' Market, a special Christmas Lights Switch-on event - which is always a highlight of the year in Hailsham - will take place in Vicarage Field on Friday, November 29 from 4pm until 7pm.

Pupils from Hailsham Community College and Hailsham Primary Academy will be carol singing before the official switch-on and Santa will be attending (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club) handing out sweets to children. Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live and playing popular Christmas tunes at the event.

There will be a range of market stalls selling Christmas gifts, food and other items, and if that wasn't enough, there will be face-painting and other activities throughout the day.

Following the Christmas Lights switch-on which takes place at 6pm, Hailsham Parish Church will be open to the public serving free hot drinks.

Encouraging people to mark the date of the event in their diaries now, Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Communities Committee commented: "The Christmas lights switch-on is always one of the highlights of the year in the town centre and indicates that festivities are underway. I hope many people decide to attend the event, enjoy the entertainment on offer and get in the festive spirit with their friends and family."

Further information on both Christmas events will be announced soon. For enquiries in the meantime, call 01323 841702 or send an email to: [email protected].