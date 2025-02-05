Wheels in motion for Hailsham's VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations

The Town Council is making further plans for a 'grand celebration' in the town centre to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day - the end of World War Two in Europe on 8th May 1945.

Taking place in Vicarage Field from 9am to 2.30pm on Saturday 10th May, the aim of the event is to recreate the exhilaration and joy of the street parties that marked the original VE Day (Victory in Europe) in 1945, and to bring the community together in remembrance, reflection and celebration.

The event will feature a market selling locally sourced produce, personalised gifts, accessories and clothing, as well as food stands, activity stalls and a period-style mobile hairdresser.

Live entertainment from singer Miss Peggy Sue and local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy has been arranged and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School's choir club and Hailsham Community College will also be providing entertainment throughout the day.

Further entertainment and activities will be arranged in the coming weeks and may include activities for schools, a historical photo exhibition and vehicle display.

"VE Day is a huge and momentous occasion in our country's history, and Hailsham is proud to play its part in marking its 80th anniversary," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "As the occasion is fast approaching, Hailsham Town Council would like to share with residents what we have planned so far for our special event being organised."

"VE Day celebrates the formal acceptance by the World War Two Allies of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces and its 80th Anniversary is a significant milestone in our history. It's an honour to be entrusted with creating such a significant event that commemorates our history and community spirit.

"We look forward to working with project partners to organise a memorable celebration for all on 10th May."

Further details on the entertainment line-up and activities will be announced soon.

The Royal British Legion is encouraging the raising of VE Day flags at 9am on Thursday 8th May and, where possible, the hosting parties of celebration throughout the day in the streets, at home, in gardens, churches, villages, town halls and pubs throughout the country.