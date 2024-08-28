Wheels in motion for Stand Proud in Hailsham 2025 event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wheels are in motion for the planning of the town's second 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' event, which will take place at the White Hart in Horsebridge next June.

In support of Pride Month next year, project organisers - including two town councillors and The White Hart - will once again be hosting a special event with festival vibes on Saturday 28th June 2025 from noon to midnight, featuring a variety of live entertainment including that from rhythm and blues guitarist/singer Moss, as well as headline drag act Fonda who will be part of the line-up and back due to popular demand.

Other headline acts will be commissioned later in the year when funding streams and sponsorship of the event are finalised. The Town Council is supporting the event by part-funding the project, as it did last year for the inaugural Stand Proud in Hailsham. Other sponsors in the town will be contributing towards the cost of the event, at which entry will be free.

A watershed will be put in place for 7pm on the day and, due to the popularity of last year's event, members of the public will be encouraged to bring picnic chairs and blankets with them to prevent the venue from running out of seating.

Stand Proud in Hailsham 2025

More details about the event will be announced in the coming months as further plans are made and entertainers are booked.

The event is being held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham and, as well as the free entertainment, representatives from various agencies will also be attending, available to speak with and offering information and advice for the Hailsham and surrounding area LGBTQIA+ community, their family, and friends.

"The sunshine brought out a constant flow of visitors, averaging around 300 people on site at any one time, at the White Hart in Horsebridge," said town councillor and event co-organiser Mary Laxton, reflecting on the success of the inaugural Stand Proud in Hailsham event which took place last June. "Our hosts and all other invited guests were so well received, and the free event welcomed an audience from all walks of life, including families with their children earlier in the day, as well as older adults and young people. We were proud to provide a safe space for all to feel welcome."

"I am delighted to once again be part of Stand Proud next summer, and I'd encourage people from Hailsham and beyond to mark Saturday 28th June 2025 in their diaries and be part of the next celebration of diversity in Hailsham, stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community and enjoy the various food, drinks, activities and entertainment which will be available on the day!"

Cllr Laxton added: "By hosting events such as this, we are all underlining our commitment to being an inclusive town and we hope to see lots of people joining in with all the fun as we all come together to celebrate Pride and equality."

"We will again be setting out to achieve a welcoming festival vibe next June and have already made significant plans and got the ball rolling in terms of planning next year's event. We'll keep everyone updated in the coming months as further preparations are made and entertainment acts are booked.

People who attended last June's Stand Proud in Hailsham event said:

• "I absolutely loved the festival vibes! It was an excellent, fun and inclusive event. Well done to event organisers and to the Town Council for funding the event."

• "We really enjoyed Hailsham's very first Stand Proud event, hopefully the first of many annual events to come. Well done all concerned."

• "One of the best events in the county so far this year! It's great to be able to take joy in being ourselves - whoever and however that is. Well done to Hailsham Town Council for providing funding for the event and project organisers for all their hard work from the outset."