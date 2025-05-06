Wheels in motion for this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham is gearing up for a varied line-up of talented regional artists and a feast of music, dance, drama, literature and street entertainment as the town hosts the Hailsham Festival later this year.

The Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, one of the highlights of the town's events calendar, attracts a cross-section of artists and performers from the southeast and further afield, and offers a wide variety of exhibitions and performances to suit all tastes.

The festival, which celebrates the creative and cultural community at the heart of Wealden, will be held from 6th September to 21st September and visitors are invited to join in and book to attend a range of diverse and affordable events taking place in and around Hailsham.

This year, new acts include 'Voices of Volya' - a Ukrainian choir that performs in Herstmonceux, Hailsham and surrounding areas to raise funds for medical equipment for frontline soldiers in Ukraine. Live theatre from Hailsham Theatres and the talented team at The Grove, Eastbourne will include 'Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense' and the popular Agatha Christie inspired 'Murder Mystery Supper' event.

Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture

Independent cult cinema screenings from the town's much adored Hailsham Pavilion Cinema & Theatre include 1987 vampire classic 'The Lost Boys' and 2008's feel-good 'Mamma Mia Singalong'. New for 2025 and marking the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth is a special screening of the 2005 film 'Pride & Prejudice', accompanied by a fun and immersive theatre performance.

For families, the Saturday 'Nostalgia Fair' returns with steam train rides, arts, crafts, music, dance and vintage fun. Various art workshops will be hosted throughout the two weeks at Belle’s Pottery (Station Road) and Gallery North (High Street), and the Festival's 'Vicarage Field Fun Mornings' will be back every Saturday morning throughout the festival's run.

For eager artists, poets and authors - keep an eye on the Hailsham Festival website as there is plenty to get involved in. The annual Children's Art Competition and Creative Writing Competitions will all return, and after a brief hiatus, the Hailsham Art Trail will be making a comeback - with local artists and makers showcasing their works of art in and around Hailsham's retailers, cafes and restaurants.

A full programme of Hailsham Festival events will be available to view online at http://www.hailshamfestival.co.uk from mid-June.

"We are thrilled and delighted at the way in which the 2025 festival is shaping up," said Hailsham Festival Chair, Tony Biggin."It is a real privilege to live in Hailsham where there is such a rich mix of talent and creativity across all the arts and culture."

"As always a big thank you to our partners and sponsors - the National Lottery Community Fund, Lightning Fibre and Hailsham Town Council - without their generous funds, we wouldn't be able to commission such a wide range of talent."

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook commented: "Hailsham and the rest of East Sussex has such an amazingly rich seam of arts and culture. There is an amazing wealth of artistic talent and I would encourage people to put the festival dates in their diaries."

"Last year's festival was nothing short of amazing with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area. There was a positive atmosphere for the duration of the Festival and I was grateful to everyone for turning up and supporting the town's festival so well."

Councillor Holbrook added: "I’m sure festival organisers will surpass all expectations again this year with events and on behalf of the Town Council, I'd like to thank those community groups and individuals in the town for all the hard work and generous support given to organising this year's festival."

"A vast amount of work is carried out behind the scenes by dedicated volunteers and we are hoping that even more volunteers will get involved in this year’s festival, give their support and contribute to its success."