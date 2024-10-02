Where you shop can make a difference to local lives in need!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week (7th – 13th October) is Hospice Care Week, a national campaign held by HospiceUK to highlight the importance of palliative care and hospices. This year, they are shining a light on Charity Retail and how important where you choose to shop can be.

St Wilfrid’s is YOUR local Hospice, offering care to people living with a terminal illness around the West Sussex area. They have 12 charity shops around West Sussex, in areas such as Bognor, Chichester, Selsey and Midhurst, as well as an online shop, offering affordable, pre-loved clothes and other items to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All year round these shops offer pre-loved stock that matches the season, so you can always dress for the weather without having to break the bank. In the past year, St Wilfrid’s charity shops raised 31% of the charity’s income, which helps cover an incredible portion of the £9 million that it costs to cover the total annual running costs of the Hospice. The rest of the running costs are mostly funded thanks to the kindness of our local community as only 17% is covered by government grants, meaning the money raised by retail is vital for the Hospice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The trouble with the shops is there’s always something you’ll love and I’ve got a house full of it!” – a shop customer

St Wilfrid's Hospice, East Street, Chichester Shop

While for many who pop into the shops, they are simply grabbing a great deal on some clothes or furniture, the purchase that they make can mean so much to local people. St Wilfrid’s care for patients and their loved ones, supporting them in any way that they can to give them the best possible end-of-life care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For over 35 years, the Hospice has provided expert care and compassion around the local community completely free-of-charge. On average at any one time, they have 343 patients on their caseload, 80% of which is typically given out in the community. Whether out in patient’s own homes, or on the Inpatient Unit in Bosham, the employees and volunteers at St Wilfrid’s are committed to providing the best possible care for patients and their loved ones.

“The care and attention given by all of the nurses was second to none. They showed love, passion and sincerity to their tasks. I could not have asked for more, and will, forever be in their debt. Thank you all so much.” – a patient review of St Wilfrid’s

By shopping with St Wilfrid’s charity shops, you will not only be able to find some incredible bargains, but every purchase you make will help to fund the palliative care services that the Hospice provides to local lives in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo of a green pair of shoes in one of St Wilfrid's Charity Shops.

So the next time you are looking to refresh your wardrobe or for furniture to fill up your home, consider shopping with St Wilfrid’s, where your purchase goes further.

You can find your nearest shop on the St Wilfrid’s website:www.stwh.co.uk/shops