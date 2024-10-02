Where you shop can make a difference to local lives in need!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
St Wilfrid’s is YOUR local Hospice, offering care to people living with a terminal illness around the West Sussex area. They have 12 charity shops around West Sussex, in areas such as Bognor, Chichester, Selsey and Midhurst, as well as an online shop, offering affordable, pre-loved clothes and other items to the community.
All year round these shops offer pre-loved stock that matches the season, so you can always dress for the weather without having to break the bank. In the past year, St Wilfrid’s charity shops raised 31% of the charity’s income, which helps cover an incredible portion of the £9 million that it costs to cover the total annual running costs of the Hospice. The rest of the running costs are mostly funded thanks to the kindness of our local community as only 17% is covered by government grants, meaning the money raised by retail is vital for the Hospice.
“The trouble with the shops is there’s always something you’ll love and I’ve got a house full of it!” – a shop customer
While for many who pop into the shops, they are simply grabbing a great deal on some clothes or furniture, the purchase that they make can mean so much to local people. St Wilfrid’s care for patients and their loved ones, supporting them in any way that they can to give them the best possible end-of-life care.
For over 35 years, the Hospice has provided expert care and compassion around the local community completely free-of-charge. On average at any one time, they have 343 patients on their caseload, 80% of which is typically given out in the community. Whether out in patient’s own homes, or on the Inpatient Unit in Bosham, the employees and volunteers at St Wilfrid’s are committed to providing the best possible care for patients and their loved ones.
“The care and attention given by all of the nurses was second to none. They showed love, passion and sincerity to their tasks. I could not have asked for more, and will, forever be in their debt. Thank you all so much.” – a patient review of St Wilfrid’s
By shopping with St Wilfrid’s charity shops, you will not only be able to find some incredible bargains, but every purchase you make will help to fund the palliative care services that the Hospice provides to local lives in need.
So the next time you are looking to refresh your wardrobe or for furniture to fill up your home, consider shopping with St Wilfrid’s, where your purchase goes further.
You can find your nearest shop on the St Wilfrid’s website:www.stwh.co.uk/shops
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.