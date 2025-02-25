Who let the dogs out - Crowborough care home invites community to pup-tastic event

In honour of this year’s Crufts, a care home in Crowborough is inviting the community to its very own paw-some morning of fun.

On Saturday 8th March, from 10.30am-12 noon, the team at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, is opening its doors to the community and their furry friends for a Canine Café.

Attendees will be able to enjoy puppy themed treats and drinks, while being in the company of furry friends. Four-legged guests will be able to enjoy plenty of fuss from residents, the opportunity to play with the other pooches and their very own pup-cakes. There will also be an agility course in the Heather View garden for the springiest pups to show off their skills.

The home created the event after being inspired by the ‘paws-itive’ impact animal visits have had on residents’ wellbeing and on hearing how much they missed the company of their own pets from their younger years.

Heather View care home is inviting the community to its Canine Cafe event.

Having dogs in the home not only encourages residents to spend time outdoors, leading to physical benefits, but it also helps improve wellbeing too.

Sadie Hudson, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “We are looking forward to inviting the local community to our Canine Café.

“Studies have shown that introducing dogs into care homes can help lift people’s mood and increase social interaction. The human-animal bond is powerful in promoting self-esteem and wellbeing – which our Canine Café event will be brilliant for.

“Animal therapy is proven to have so many benefits for younger and older people alike. Whether you have a dog or not, we’d encourage you to come along to our event – we’re set to raise the woof!”