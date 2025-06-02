Who were the Piltdown Men? Lewes History Group's latest talk
The man responsible for this fraud is generally thought to have been Charles Dawson, an Uckfield solicitor who lived as Castle Lodge House, Lewes.
While Dawson was undoubtedly a fraudster, Anthony’s talk will show that he could not possibly have carried out the fraud unaided. It is likely that his early involvement was as an unwitting victim of the Piltdown forgery himself - although he certainly then tried to take full advantage of it.
He will show several examples of Dawson's fraudulent (and criminal) activities in a range of fields, but also identify the other Piltdown Fraud contenders.
In this 1915 painting by John Cooke Charles Dawson is standing almost in front of the portrait of Charles Darwin.