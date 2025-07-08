Why do I care? - Bexhill care staff share the heart behind their work for Good Care Month

The team at Collington Park Lodge, part of Oyster Care Homes, are sharing personal stories as part of a new initiative called ‘Why Do I Care?’—a campaign designed to spotlight the motivations that lie at the heart of the care profession.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two team members, Meghan Spice and Jason Field, are leading the conversation in Bexhill by opening up about what inspired them to work in care—and why they’ve never looked back.

Meghan Spice, now Deputy Manager, started her journey in care aged 16 serving tea and coffee. Eleven years later, she remains deeply committed to the meaningful relationships that define her

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll never forget Rose,” she says of a resident she cared for in her previous workplace for over a decade. “She dressed like a queen and had so much personality. She reminded me that we’re not just helping with tasks—we’re protecting people’s lives, memories, and the things they hold dear.”

Team members at Collington Park Lodge

Meghan believes care is much more than kindness—it’s creative problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership. “Care is thinking outside the box and working closely with families and staff. What makes it all possible is the support I receive from my own management team.”

For Jason Field, a Care Assistant who joined in 2021, care became a calling after personal tragedy. ‘I started in care to honour the memory of my late fiancée, but it stopped being just a job when I realised how much I truly love it.’

Jason recalls one resident in particular who arrived at Collington Park Lodge:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Moving into a care home can be difficult for some people, and this lady had her reservations. I made sure to spend extra time with her, reassuring her that she was valued and loved. Later, she told me that we felt like a new family to her, and that moment stayed with me.’

Bianca Wilson, the General Manager at Collington Park Lodge, commented, ‘The ‘Why Do I Care?’ campaign invites people to look past the job title and see the real heart behind care work.

‘When you’re supporting someone’s parent, grandparent, or lifelong friend, compassion isn’t just part of the job—it’s everything. Few careers offer the same sense of purpose and reward.’

You can find out more about living and working at Collington Park Lodge at the home’s Big Family Sunday Lunch on 20th July at 12:00, where all are welcome to join residents for a homecooked roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book your place at the Big Family Sunday Lunch call 01424 533445, email [email protected], or drop into the home on Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ.

To find out more about starting a career in care at Oyster Care Homes, visit www.oystercarehomes.co.uk/careers.

Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Collington Park Lodge offers an inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.