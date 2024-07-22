Whytemead Primary School welcomes new pet goats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whytemead Primary School in Worthing has welcomed some unusual new school pets – two Pygmy goats.

The goats – which have been named Benji and Gordon by the pupils – are settling in well, offering pupils and staff the opportunity to enjoy taking care of them. Research has proven that school pets can provide significant mental health benefits for both children and adults.

After choosing to welcome the new animals, the school tracked down a goat breeder in Braintree, Essex, who specialises in goats for petting zoos. Four members of staff attended a goat keeping course run by the breeder to ensure the school was set up and able to receive the goats, and that all the relevant legal requirements were in place.

Since their arrival the goats have embraced school life – they love climbing and even have their own slide and seesaw. Their inquisitive nature has even seen them learning to jump through the headteacher’s office window!

Richard Waddington, Headteacher at Whytemead said: “As soon as we shared the news about the arrival of these very special school pets, the whole school has been in high excitement.

"Both staff and children have really enjoy welcoming the goats, watching how they behave and helping look after them. It’s fantastic to be able to see the children experiencing the benefits of looking after goats, as well as being able to spend time with them – they create a very relaxed and calm atmosphere which is so important to build into our busy school day."

Whytemead Primary School was recently graded as a Good school by Ofsted. The Ofsted inspectors were impressed with the enjoyment and enthusiasm that the goats were generating and commented on the positivity of the children's involvement in preparing the school for the arrival of these special pets.