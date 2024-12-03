Wick charity shop volunteer marks 25 years of service

A volunteer at St Barnabas House’s Wick charity shop recently celebrated 25 years of service – having started work there only two weeks after the shop opened.

Barbara Greaves, 78, and her husband Roy, 82, work together at the shop – Roy has clocked up an impressive 15 years of service looking after the books.

“We knew people who were cared for at St Barnabas, including my father-in-law,” says Barbara.

“We knew what good work they do. It’s been good to see the shop go from strength to strength, and I’m really pleased with how I've been able to help.”

Barbara Greaves with shop manager Suzanne Bennett

Barbara enjoys collectibles herself and has a talent for spotting items that might be worth more money. “I remember a silver christening mug that caught my eye,” she says. “I think we ended up selling it for £50.

“We’re planning to continue for as long as we can,” she adds. “We've met some lovely people here over the years and really enjoy volunteering for such a marvellous local charity that helps families during difficult times."

Kirsty Grantham, Voluntary Services Team Leader at St Barnabas House, said: “We’re so grateful to Barbara and Roy for dedicating so many years to the Wick shop and helping us provide loving hospice care in our community.

“Volunteers really do make a difference for a local charity such as St Barnabas House. They contribute an enormous amount of their time which helps us save money that can be used to support patients and families in other ways.

“There are many volunteer roles available at St Barnabas House, and at our sister hospices Chestnut Tree House and Martlets.

Roles are incredibly varied, ranging from working in the kitchen garden or looking after our car fleet to supporting patients as a Community Companion.”