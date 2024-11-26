Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Chriatmas Carol Evening 2024
Please come and join us for our Christmas Carol Singing Evening at The Willingdon Community Hub Library in Coppice Avenue on Thursday 12th December 2024.
Willingdon Primary School Choir will be singing from 5.30 – 5.45pm followed by Wealden Brass from 6pm to 7pm in the Library.
Councillors will be serving free mulled wine and mince pies. The British Queen Pub will be selling burgers & sausages outside and hot drinks will available inside.
Father Christmas will be at the library, with presents for all the good children from 5.15pm. There will also be some stalls selling gifts too.