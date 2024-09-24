Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council news

By Mary Hammill
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:02 BST
Meeting Dates & Forthcoming Event

Monday, 30 September 2024 - Planning Meeting at 7.00 pm at Willingdon Community Library Hub, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon.

Monday, 30 September 2024 - Cemetery Meeting at 7.30 pm at Willingdon Community Library Hub, Coppice Avenue, Willingdon.

The Parish Walk

Submitted article

Sunday 6th October 2024 at 2.00 pm

Come and join us for a walk from the Parish Office.

Free refreshments will be provided after the walk.

Meet at the Parish Office at the Triangle at 1.45pm.

Bring your boots as it might be muddy.

Four legged walkers on leads welcome too!

To register your interest in joining us please contact

Mary at the Parish Office on 01323 489603 or email

[email protected]

