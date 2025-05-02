Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council to hold VE Day 80 beacon lighting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 8th May 2025 Please Join us at Butts Brow to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-DAY and the beginning of the Operation Overlord, the most extensive naval, air and land operation in history, involving the landing of 156,000 Allied troops in Normandy, with some 130,000 of them touching down on the beaches of Normandy, as they sought to recapture Western Europe from the Nazis. Beacons across the country will all be lit at 9.15 pm.

Beacons across the country will all be lit at 9.15 pm.

Access to our Beacon will be from Butts Brow with a short walk to the right which will be signposted to the usual location by the diamond shaped tree which is visible from Willingdon when you look at the Downs.