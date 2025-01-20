Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council's grant applications
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council are committed through its grants policy to contribute to the development of various projects and services that benefit the community.
We welcome you to apply if you are from a not-for-profit community organisation, charities, local sports clubs etc and are looking for financial assistance towards a particular project or piece of equipment, a specific running cost such as a new activity/ sport or other or towards the aims of your Charity.
Please contact the Parish Office 01323 - 489603 for further information or email [email protected]