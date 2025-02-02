Willingdon councillors welcome the Year of the Snake

New Year Celebration at the Chinese Embassy in London local District Councillor Oi Lin Shing and County Councillor Stephen Shing joined entrepreneurs, educators, students, and leaders of the Chinese community from across the UK at the Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Chinese Embassy in London, where they continued to honour the traditions and spirit of the New Year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On New Year's Eve, local District Councillor Oi Lin Shing and County Councillor Stephen Shing were invited to attend the joint celebration, "Welcome the Year of the Snake," hosted by the Chinese London Chinatown Association and the London Eye.

The event marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year, with VIP guests enjoying a memorable trip on the London Eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather was beautiful, offering stunning evening views of London.

London Eye lion dance

Following the ride, the formal ceremony to welcome the Year of the Snake commenced, featuring traditional lion and dragon dances.

The event was well attended, with participants from various tours and members of the Chinese community across the UK.

Oi Lin and Stephen also had the opportunity to catch up with their old friend, Master Chan from China, who had travelled to London to perform the lion and dragon dances.

During the celebration, Master Chan introduced Simon Yam, the renowned Hong Kong actor and film producer, to Oi Lin and Stephen.