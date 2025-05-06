Willingdon couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 15 May this year Frances and I who are both Willingdon and Jevington Parish Councillors will be celebrating our Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

We were married at Christ Church, Seaside on 15 May 1965 and have lived in Willingdon since our marriage although John has lived in Willingdon since he was 18 months old! John was born in Wilmington on 12 September 1943.

Frances and I met at Willingdon Youth Club (now Trinity Church Hall) which at the time was run by Mr Pinn who was a teacher at Willingdon Secondary School and his daughter was in Frances' class at College and invited her and her best friend Wendy to a Friday night dance.

She was 16 and at Secretarial College following her education at Eastbourne High School and I was 18 and a student at Plumpton Agricultural College but home because I was convalescing after having Meningitis! I had a BSA Golden Flash motorbike.

I asked Frances for the last dance, but she refused a lift home on the motorbike so I walked her to the bus stop, and the rest as they say, is history!

We are having a party for family and close friends at the Hydro Hotel which will include 2 of our bridesmaids and our Best Man.

Unfortunately Frances sister Eileen who was a bridesmaid now lives in Canada and is unable to get over for the party, and her best friend is unfortunately unable to come but her other best friend from school is travelling down from Buckinghamshire.

We are very fortunate to still have friends who have been on the entire journey with us since we first met.

Attached are a couple of photographs - then and now!