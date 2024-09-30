Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council meeting and forthcoming event

By Mary Hammill
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Meeting & Forthcoming Event

Monday, 7 October 2024 - Full Council Meeting at 7.30 pm at Trinity Church, 6 Coppice Ave, Willingdon, Eastbourne, BN20 9PN

The Parish Walk

Sunday 6th October 2024 at 2.00 pm

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Come and join us for a walk from the Parish Office.

Free refreshments will be provided after the walk.

Meet at the Parish Office at the Triangle at 1.45pm.

Bring your boots as it might be muddy.

Four legged walkers on leads welcome too!

To register your interest in joining us please contact

Mary at the Parish Office on 01323 489603 or email

[email protected]

Related topics:Willingdon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.