Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council meeting and forthcoming event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meeting & Forthcoming Event

Monday, 7 October 2024 - Full Council Meeting at 7.30 pm at Trinity Church, 6 Coppice Ave, Willingdon, Eastbourne, BN20 9PN

The Parish Walk

Sunday 6th October 2024 at 2.00 pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

Come and join us for a walk from the Parish Office.

Free refreshments will be provided after the walk.

Meet at the Parish Office at the Triangle at 1.45pm.

Bring your boots as it might be muddy.

Four legged walkers on leads welcome too!

To register your interest in joining us please contact

Mary at the Parish Office on 01323 489603 or email