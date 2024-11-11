Willingdon remembers the fallen

The Parish Council Chair John Pritchett BEM was proud to organise with the Royal British Legion Willingdon’s Remembrance Services this weekend starting on Sunday 10th November at 10.30am with a parade from Upper Kings drive to St Marys Church Willingdon for the Remembrance Service.

The Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion led by Sylvia Hemmingway, Standard Bearers Kevin Williamson and Peter Davey, Parish Councillors Chair John Pritchett BEM, Frances Pritchett, Christine Payne MBE, Sally Morris, and Martin Cooper, Eastbourne Coastguards, 1st Willingdon Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Willingdon Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, and Colin and Rena Wood.

James Punchard the Parade Marshall led the Parade with Liam and Sam Avery on drums, Derry Green on Trumpet.

Piper Ian White was waiting at the Church to pipe everyone in.

Remembrance Parade

Deacon Sue Wilkinson led the Remembrance Service in the Church followed by a small Service in the Church grounds afterwards.

Ruthless Memorial Service was held at 3pm at Butts Brow in front of the Memorial dedicated to commemorating the ten Canadian aircraft crew that lost their lives in WW2.

Deacon Sue Wilkinson led the service and was attended by Parish Council Chair John Pritchett BEM, Cllr Fran Pritchett, Josh Babarinde MP and the Deputy Major Amanda Morris and many residents.

A special thank you to Martin Lulham and Dave for the flypast of two planes with added to poignancy of the service.

Remembrance Service at the Willingdon & Jevington Parish Office.

This morning the Parish Council held their usual and ever popular Remembrance Service at the Parish Council office at The Triangle with Deacon Sue Wilkinson officiating with the Royal British Legion.

A BIG THANK YOU from Chair John Pritchett BEM to all the residents, young people and their parents, Councillors, Royal British Legion and all musicians who supported and contributed to all three services this weekend and today.