Willingdon Remembrance services 2025
Sunday 9 November – We will be holding the Annual Remembrance Day Parade with help from the Royal British Legion. The Parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10.15am and at 10.30am will march to reach St Mary’s Church, Willingdon at approx. 10.45am.The church service will be organised by Deacon Sue Wilkinson at St Mary’s Church, Willingdon. Please come along and join us.
Sunday 9 November at 3.00pm - Deacon Sue Wilkinson at St Mary’s Church, The Parish Council and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be leading the service at the Ruthless Memorial, Butts Brow. Councillor Margaret Bannister, Mayor of Eastbourne, will be attending. Again, please come and join us - you will all be welcome, but please wear suitable footwear.
Tuesday 11 November at 11.00am - We will be holding our usual service outside the Parish Office at the Triangle. Father Clive Woodward will be conducting the service, and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will be present. All are welcome to attend.