Wilton Park opens its doors to raise over £2,000 for charity

Steyning-based Wilton Park's charity day on May 18 raised over £2,000 for two important causes which provide vital services for local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful event featured a four-mile fun walk through Wilton Park's grounds up to Chanctonbury Ring, homemade treats at a cake sale, and spring plants for green-fingered visitors, donated by Wiston Estate. Families also enjoyed live entertainment from Rock Choir.

All proceeds from the day will support Cancer United, which helps people with chronic health conditions through specialised fitness programmes, and Alzheimer's Society, the UK's leading dementia charity. The two charities were chosen by Wilton Park colleagues, many of whom have been affected by the work they undertake or the issues they seek to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're thrilled to see our community come together for such worthy causes as part of our annual charity day. These charities mean so much to so many people and we’re delighted to play our small part in supporting them."

Walkers on the path from Chanctonbury RIng

Representatives from both charities attended to share information about their work providing essential services to people across the region.

CU Fitter Lead Trainer Dwayne Clevett from Cancer United said: “Cancer United’s members are deeply grateful for the support from Wilton Park and Wiston House for holding such a lovely event in a beautiful setting.

The funds raised on the day and through the online fundraiser will directly enable Cancer United to continue offering specific exercise classes via CUFITTER, our exercise arm, as well as support and hope to those affected by cancer in our community. Every donation helps us make a real difference to people’s lives who are affected by cancer, ensuring they never have to face it alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindy Stannard from Alzheimer’s Society said: “At the start of Dementia Action Week, we are so grateful to our incredible supporters at Wilton Park for raising over £2,000 at their 3rd annual charity day.

Walkers sit overlooking a view from Chanctonbury Ring

Alzheimer’s Society vows to end the devastation caused by dementia, providing help and hope for everyone affected by this cruel disease.

Every pound raised will fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia to live more fulfilled lives now and in the future.

Our annual Forget-Me-Not Appeal in June will be a wonderful opportunity for the whole country to unite in support of all those whose lives are impacted by dementia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual charity event forms part of Wilton Park's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities while raising awareness of important causes.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fundraiser can do so here until May 31: Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving