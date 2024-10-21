Winchelsea Christmas Fair 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year the Winchelsea Christmas Gift Fair takes place on Saturday, November 16 from 10.30am-3pm, at the New Hall, Rectory Road, TN36 4AA.

This event has been going on for many years, supporting a local charity and refurbishments at Winchelsea’s community hall, known as the New Hall since 1927.

In 2020 we ran our first Grand Raffle in place of the Fair. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the enthusiastic public buying the tickets, we raised £1600. We donated 20% to Rye Food Bank. As per last year, this year our Grand Raffle will be split 50:50 with the Rye Food Bank, and other charities will also benefit from stalls at the Fair.

Come and meet the stallholders – they are local artists, artisans, craftspeople and producers and we are proud to provide a beautifully decorated venue to show and sell their wonderful products: cakes and preserves, walking sticks, chocolate, cheeses, fungi kits, books, deli and more to name a few.

Refreshments are available and we invite people to come along and choose their gifts, have fun, meet friends and craftspeople, enjoy the refreshments (and wine) and the entertainment.

Entry £1 adults, children under 16 free. https://www.winchelsea.com/events/christmas-fair-7/