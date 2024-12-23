Winchelsea Cindi Cogswell

CHURCH EVENTS this Sunday December 29th

MORE THAN good enough for the work set before her Caroline Leonard Goodenough was born on December 31st 1856 and died in 1946. Her birthplace was Massachusetts, USA and she attended Oberlin College, Ohio in 1873. Oberlin which was founded by John Jay Shipherd in 1833 began as an idea to educate an army of missionaries to save the world for God’s Kingdom. During the 19th century there were religious revivals in New York state and the Second Great Awakening occurred with much spiritual fervour. This involved Presbyterian minister Charles Finney who was a great influence on Shipherd’s plans for Oberlin. Recalling the First Great Awakening, known as the Evangelical Revival this took place in the 18th century and was a sequence of Christian revivals that swept Great Britain and its thirteen American colonies. Major leaders of this revival were George Whitefield, John Wesley and American preacher Jonathan Edwards. Oberlin began as a Christian establishment and was one of the first American colleges to admit African Americans and in 1837, the first to admit women. The college was known for preparing teachers, ministers and missionaries to initiate godliness through their work. It was at Oberlin where Caroline met her husband Herbert Goodenough and also graduated in 1877. In 1881 they and their two young sons left Boston to work as missionaries in Africa. This was soon after the British who had interests in South Africa defeated the Zulu army in 1879. Subsequently Christianity was brought to the Zulu people by European and American missionaries and was not at first welcomed. During this tense period the Goodenough’s worked at different mission stations amongst the Zulus whose beliefs were mainly ancestor worship and witchcraft. Many Zulus were converted by the missionaries while most continue to practice both Christianity and their traditional beliefs. Caroline, like her sister Mary Hall Leonard wrote numerous poems, hymns and books. Her novel ‘Natal Lilies and Other Poems’ which was published in South Africa in 1897 showed sympathy towards Black Africans. She also wrote ‘Long, Long Ago on the Farm: And Other Poems’ which was a book of children’s poems published in 1912. Caroline’s well-known hymn ‘As thirsts the hart’ compares the male red deer or hart that lives in Africa and thirsts for water, to the thirst to know God personally. The hymn begins: “As thirsts the hart for water brooks, so thirsts my soul, O God for thee; it seeks for God, and ever looks and longs the living God to see”. The Bible reference is Psalm 42:1 “As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.” In the second verse of the hymn is an appeal to God for help against the scornful unbeliever: “Far from the courts of God, my tears have been my food by night and day, while constantly with bitter sneers, “Where is thy God?” the scoffers say”. This is referred to in 2 Peter 3:3-4 which says, “there shall come in the last days scoffers (people who refuse any attempt to change their mind) saying Where is the promise of his coming? (concerning the LORD’s return) all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation”. In the next verses the apostle Peter states that they deliberately forget that things are not the same since creation when the earth was formed out of water and by water. Peter points to Noah’s flood in 2350 BC explaining that “By these (same) waters the world of that time was deluged and destroyed. He also prophesies of a future time of change when the earth will experience fire and judgement. Caroline Goodenough completes her hymn on a merciful and assuring note with, “Hope thou in God, and him extol, who gives his saving help to me”. The couple spent 35 years as missionaries to the Zulus and after her husband’s death in 1927 Caroline lived in Rochester New York. Their gravestone in a cemetery in Rochester designates them as missionaries to the Zulus.