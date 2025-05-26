Winchelsea Village News

OPEN GARDENS

WORTH HIS SALT was astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus who was born in Poland in 1473 and died on May 24th 1543. He was famous for proposing the theory of a heliocentric system where the Sun and not the Earth is at the centre of the Universe and is orbited by the planets; that the Earth is a planet which orbits the sun annually and turns on its axis once daily. Copernicus worked before the invention of the telescope and his astronomical observations were made with the naked eye. Fifty years after Copernicus’s death in 1609 Galileo Galilei was the first to use the telescope and he supported heliocentrism for which he was imprisoned for heresy by the Catholic church. Copernicus was a sincere Catholic and a member of the clergy holding the position of canon in the Warmia region of northern Poland. At the time the church was against the heliocentric model and in favour of the geocentric or Earth-centred view of the Universe. However, Copernicus believed that the heliocentric model did not conflict with scripture. Isaiah 40:22 states that God “sits enthroned above the circle of the earth” which would indicate a spherical earth. The verse also describes Him as “stretching out the heavens like a curtain” which shows God’s immensity in comparison to humankind. The Bible doesn’t provide an exact scientific model of the solar system but focuses on God the creator and His spiritual truths. Copernicus was not only an astronomer, doctor and economist but he was also described as a tourist since he was one of the first visitors to the Wieliczka Salt Mine in 1493. The mine which is south of Krakow has a vast network of passages and chambers and is 1072 feet deep. It was excavated in the 13th century to produce table salt which was a precious substance used as a preservative and flavour enhancer. In the 15th century as a working mine it became a tourist attraction. In 1997 the salt mine finished operating and today concentrates upon tourism. Deep in the mine is a statue of Copernicus made of rock salt which was sculpted for the 500th anniversary of his birth and is located in the ‘Copernicus Chamber’. Even down in a mine there is nowhere that the gospel cannot reach since God can extend to the lowest depths and to the highest peaks to spread his word and the name of Jesus Christ carries great Authority.Psalm 95:4 states “In His hand are the depths of the earth, the heights of the mountains are His also” which explains that God has dominion over all creation. In certain countries where the gospel is restricted some churches have responded by going “underground” meaning they have moved outside of the regulated church structure in order to worship sufficiently. Deep in the salt mine near the Copernicus Chamber is an “underground cathedral” called St Kinga’s Chapel which is literally underground at 331.7 feet deep and spans 4305 square feet. This work of art was built in 1876 as a place of worship by skilled salt miners and took seventy years to build. Notably the salt of the earth this remarkable chapel is carved from 20,000 tonnes of rock salt and everything in the chamber is made of salt including the chandeliers, elaborate sculptures, floor tiles, the alter and the wall carvings. There are three other chapels in the salt mine with St Kinga being the most popular. A long winding staircase and lifts lead down to the Chapel which continues to be used for church services where the Lord God can be present in the hidden places. Copernicus would have read the scriptures and known that Psalm 135:6 teaches “Whatever the Lord pleases, he does, in heaven and on earth, in the seas and all deeps” which indicates that God’s will is achieved across the universe, without any boundaries or limitations.