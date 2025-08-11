Winchelsea Village News

WESLEY’S CHAPEL

WESLEY’S CHAPEL opposite the New Hall, is holding a Coffee Morning on Saturday, August 16 at 10am to 12 noon. It should be a great time for friends, visitors and everyone else who wants to look at the artefacts and enjoy a good chat over coffee or tea. If you would like to bring some home-made goodies to share that would be fine too, but most importantly, just come for a relaxing morning out.

COUNTRY SHOW is an annual family day out at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham and this year it’s on Saturday, August 16 at 10am to 4pm. The event includes a horse show, classic cars, a dog show, refreshments and a variety of stalls. Every year a dedicated committee organises the Rye and District Country Show in aid of St Michael’s Hospice and it has become an established part of the local events calendar. The tickets are £7.50, with under 16s going free and can be purchased at ryeshow.org.uk or by paying on the day.

SUMMER SHOW annual exhibition by the Garden Society will be in the New Hall next Saturday, August 23 at 2pm. This is an opportunity for contributors to be as creative as they like with Flowers, Floral Art, Vegetables, Fruit and Handicrafts and all are invited to see the displays. Refreshments will be available and admission is free.

DRAMA PERFORMANCE of Educating Rita will take place at the Stables Theatre, Hastings on Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd August at 7.30pm. Tickets are £13.50 at the Stables Website. Willy Russell wrote the 1980 stage play which became a comedy-drama film in 1983. This latest version will be presented by the Ellen Terry Barn Theatre Company and directed by Peter Mould who has been involved with the Stables for many years. A feel-good factor is that Winchelsea’s own actor the talented Mike Stoneham will be taking part in the show.

APPOINTING A RECTOR for all three parishes which are Winchelsea, Icklesham and Pett is making progress. The profile document is now available for anyone interested in applying for the post of rector and this is online (cofechichester.contentfiles.net) An advertisement has been placed in the Church Times and interviews are scheduled for Tuesday, September 2. The Parochial Church Councils of the three parishes will be holding a PCC meeting to select people to be on the interview panel and prayers to the LORD Jesus who is Head of the Body of Christ are requested, to ensure that all the decisions made are right for the community. At the same time progress is underway on the new lighting and sound systems for St Thomas’s Church. The Lighting and Sound Committee are seeking new designs that are within budget and also meet the needs of the church. If you would like to donate towards the lighting and sound please contact the treasurer at [email protected]

O STORE GUD was written by the Swedish poet, hymn writer and preacher Carl Gustav Boberg who was born on August 16, 1859 and died in 1940. The English version based on the original Swedish hymn is entitled “O Great God” and is the popular hymn “How Great Thou Art”. As well as being a literary figure Boberg was a conservative member of parliament who served in Sweden’s upper house assembly from 1912-31.

During this time women’s suffrage in Sweden was formerly approved in 1919 and elections where women could vote took place in 1921. In 2021 on the 100th anniversary celebration in Sweden of women gaining the vote, parliamentary material was published stating that Boberg disputed against women’s suffrage. It was claimed that he said if women became members of parliament their wide-brimmed hats would obscure the view and their sharp hatpins would be used as weapons. Although he may have had a point Boberg is better remembered for publishing over 60 hymns, poems and gospel songs. His most well-known “How Great Thou Art” was published in 1886.

The inspiration came to Boberg when he and some friends were caught in a thunderstorm while walking home from church near the Kalmar Strait in southern Sweden. It began as a warm afternoon with the birds singing in the trees when the sudden crash of thunder grabbed his attention as lightning tore through the sky. In that dramatic moment strong winds billowed the cornfields and cool showers rained down on them as they looked for shelter. Then as suddenly as it began the storm passed over and in the calm that followed a glorious rainbow appeared.

When Boberg arrived home he opened his window towards the sea and heard the church bells ringing the tune of "When eternity's clock calls my saved soul to its Sabbath rest" which suggested there had been a funeral. That same evening he wrote the poem “O Store Gud” (How Great Thou Art). It was translated into English in 1949 by Stuart Wesley Keene Hine (1899-1989) Hine was born in London (England) and in his youth he was a member of the Salvation Army where he was dedicated to Jesus Christ by his parents at the age of 14.

He became a Methodist missionary working in the Ukraine and Poland with his wife Mercy who was also a missionary. Much to his dissatisfaction Hine had to leave Ukraine due to the famine in 1932-33 caused by the Stalinist government in the Soviet Union. Soon after in 1939 he had to leave Eastern Europe on the outbreak of World War 2.

After returning to England he worked with displaced Polish people and in 1989 he died aged 90. It was while Hine was on an evangelistic assignment in 1931 to the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine that he heard the Russian translation of the German version of the hymn “O Store Gud”, written by Boberg to the tune of a Swedish folk song. This motivated Hine to write his own English lyrics of the hymn in which he added a third verse and made his own version of the Swedish melody. As a result “How Great Thou Art” was initiated and it begins: “O Lord my God, when I in awesome wonder, Consider all the worlds they hands have made; I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder, Thy power throughout the universe displayed.Then sings my soul, My saviour God, to thee, How great thou art, How great thou art!”.

The hymn expresses praise for God’s grandeur and supremacy in nature. It also reveals the sacrifice of his son Jesus Christ whose redemptive love gives believers eternal life. A powerful Bible reference for the hymn is Psalm 8 which states: “LORD, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have established a stronghold against your enemies, to silence the foe. When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them?”

An indication of the popularity of the hymn “How Great Thou Art” is that it was ranked second after “Amazing Grace” in a survey of favourite hymns in 2001. It was also voted the British public’s favourite hymn by a Songs of Praise poll in 2019.

MIDWEEK PRAYERS are held every Wednesday at 5pm in St Thomas’s Church. This is an informal version of Evening Payer and lasts about 30 minutes.These prayers are intercessory on behalf of the world, the church and the local community and everyone is welcome to join the group.