Winchelsea Village Voice

The court hall restoration is soon to begin this September with the cost shared between Winchelsea Corporation and FOAM.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stonemasonry company has been appointed to carry out the repairs needed to the stonework on the west elevation of the Court Hall and the chimney stack.

To find out more about the history of the building come to the Lower Court Hall on either September 14 or 15 between 11.30am and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DICK WHITTINGTON the pantomime will be staged in the New Hall on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25 2025. In the meantime preparations are underway to enlist willing performers, keen to join in the fun.

Tell us what's happening in your community.

If you would like to be involved come along to the audition in the New Hall on Tuesday September 17th at 7pm for acting roles and 8pm for backstage.

SEPTEMBER 8, 1921 Mosie Lister was born. He was an American gospel singer and Baptist minister. He wrote over 700 songs including “Till the Storm Passes By” which begins: “In the dark of the midnight, have I oft hid my face. While the storm howls above, and there’s no hiding place. ‘Mid the crash of the thunder, Precious Lord, hear my cry; Hold me fast, let me stand in the hollow of Thy hand. Keep me safe till the storm passes by.”

The storms of life also remind that God is in control and His love hasn’t changed. In John 14:27 Jesus reassured with: “Peace I leave with you; Do not let your hearts be troubled”. Lister was inspired by Jesus and his disciples in a fishing boat during a storm. ‘Jesus rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, “Peace be still.” And there was a great calm.’ (Mark 4:39)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disciples were relieved when Jesus commanded and the storm passed by. Today Jesus would go with anyone through the tempest. In 1976 Lister was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and died in 2015.

WRITING IN LATER LIFE is the title of the talk at September’s Literary Society meeting on Friday September 20 at 7 for 7.30pm in the Lower Court Hall. The talk is given by artist and part-time writer Peter Davey who will be considering the activity of writing in ‘later years’ with some readings from his own works. The talk is free for members and non-members pay £5 entry.

NEW INN Charity Quiz Night will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 7pm. The maximum is six per team with entry cost at £20 per team and a cash prize for the winners. To book your place please phone 01797 226252 or pop in to the pub. The theme for the Quiz is ‘Winchelsea, the surrounding area and the Cinque Ports’ and proceeds from the event will go to Winchelsea Corporation.

HENRY JAMES BUCKOLL was a hymnwriter who was born on September 9, 1803 and died in 1871. He attended Rugby School in Warwickshire and after graduating returned to Rugby as an Assistant Master.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1823 the school made history through inventing the game of rugby when a boy of 16 ignored the rule of putting the ball on the touch line and instead ran with it towards the goal.

In 1839 Buckoll edited a ‘Collection of Hymns for the Rugby Parish Church’. He wrote the, “end of term” hymn, “Lord dismiss us with Thy blessing, Thanks for mercies past receive; Pardon all, their faults confessing; Time that’s lost may all retrieve; May Thy children Never again Thy spirit grieve.”

This refers to Ephesians 4:30 which states, “And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby you are sealed unto the day of redemption.”

In the Bible being sealed with the Holy Spirit means that God now dwells in the believer. It is a mark of ownership that the believer belongs to God and is a guarantee of the believer’s salvation. Buckoll’s hymns include ‘Lord, behold us with Thy blessing’ and ‘Father, hear thy children’s praises’.