Winchelsea Village Voice

METHODIST HARVEST FESTIVAL will take place on Saturday October 5th in Wesley’s Chapel (opposite the New Hall). The Harvest Thanksgiving celebration will start at 10.30am for teas and coffees. This will be followed by the service at 11am led by Wendy Hatch and Keith Miller. Do come along and join the gathering and as usual the chapel friends will be delighted to see you.

FALL OF HOUSE OF USHER will be performed by Lines End Cellar Theatre in a version by Steven Berkoff. This local theatre is held in the cellar of ‘Lines End’ in Mill Road, Winchelsea TN36 4HT and is connected to Concord Theatrical and FOAM (Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum) The Fall of the House of Usher by Edgar Alan Poe is produced by Phil Mack and Ian Rowlands and directed by resident Nigel Ashton and will take place on Friday October 25th at 5pm and 7pm and Saturday October 26th at 2pm and 7pm. Poe was tortured with the fear of being buried alive and the House of Usher appears to be leading to a downfall in step with its inhabitants in this sinister gothic tragedy. Tickets cost £25 from ticketsource.co.uk and a pay bar will be available.

WINCHELSEA RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION Annual General Meeting will be on Saturday October 26th in the New Hall. WRA has invited the new MP, Helena Dollimore, to speak as well as the local Rother councillors. This is also an opportunity to meet the new committee members. Work in progress concerns the public toilets in the town and WRA continues to be in regular contact with Rother DC over this matter. So far WRA has been informed that another survey is needed because of the scale of the disrepair. Once the survey has been completed a decision can be made on whether the building is repairable and who will be responsible for its future maintenance. In the meantime the toilet remains open for use. Other work has been made on the new dropped kerbs which are now in place and completion of the remaining site at Back Lane depends on when the sink hole in the High Street has been repaired.

KING’S DUES will be collected by the Town Chamberlain, Neil Clephane-Cameron this month in keeping with the annual duty of the town. This seemingly quaint medieval custom has its roots in the late sixteenth century. In 1573 Queen Elizabeth I visited Winchelsea and was not pleased at the state of the town which had been rapidly deteriorating due to the silting up of the harbour and the loss of its purpose as a sea port. Consequently in 1586, to maintain the town the Queen handed the town gates and the revenue from their use to the town Corporation, as well as the right to charge ground rent on certain land and properties which had been confiscated by the Crown at the dissolution of the local monasteries. This income now known as the King’s Dues is collected around the town on an entirely voluntary basis and the Corporation benefits by about £30 each year.

FLOWERS AND HARVEST at Pett Church Flower Festival will take place on the weekend of October 5th and 6th between 10am and 4pm. This year the Festival has a Keatsian theme from the poet John Keats (1795-1821) which is ‘Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness’. The Festival is sponsored by about twenty people who donate in memory of a loved one. There is a list of those who are remembered along with the sponsors in large print at the back and at the front of the church. A refreshment stall serving coffee, tea, savouries and cakes will be available as well as other stalls selling produce. There will also be a great raffle. The Flower Festival will be combined with Pett Church’s Harvest Thanksgiving which will be a short service on the Sunday at 9.30am and all are invited to the service and the Flower Festival.

FOOTPATHS and public access will be under discussion at Winchelsea Conservation Society’s meeting on Wednesday October 23rd which is for all residents from the town and the National Trust. The area of land known as the Western Slopes which is near the Beacon was gifted to the NT who aim to put livestock on this land where they are rewilding. Research shows that there are many unregistered footpaths across the western slopes that have been used for centuries and the area is also for public enjoyment which raises questions about gates being locked and the use of metal fencing. The meeting which will include a plenary session will discuss what access the public is actually allowed. This also involves entrance to the Beacon which is used for national events; so please note the date in your diary and further details will follow soon.

COME THOU FOUNT was written over 200 years ago by the hymn writer and English Baptist pastor Robert Robinson who was born on September 27th 1735 in Norfolk. He was educated in a grammar school which at the time meant learning Latin and Greek. After his father died leaving his mother in poverty Robinson at the age of 14 became an apprentice hairdresser for seven years. This was a disagreeable position for Robinson who preferred reading to cutting hair nevertheless he completed most of his apprenticeship before being released from his contract. In 1752 without a father to guide him Robinson fell in with a gang of rowdy companions who hassled a gypsy by getting her drunk and demanding she predict their fortunes for free. The unfortunate woman pointed at Robinson and told him he would live to see his children and grandchildren. This set Robinson thinking that he would have to make changes as he could not carry on in the way he was going. During this time he went to hear the preacher George Whitefield (1714-70) who was one of the founders of Methodism and Evangelism. Whitefield spoke on Matthew 3:7 when John the Baptist was baptising people from Jerusalem and Judea in the River Jordan who confessed their sins. The speech in the verse is by John who was not one to mince his words. “But when he (John) saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees come to his baptism, he said to them, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come? Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance.” After the sermon the fear of the wrath to come left Robinson feeling convicted with a need to be saved. Three years later at the age of twenty he repented of his sins to God and experienced inner peace. He became a Methodist preacher in London and supported the ministries of Baptist pastor John Gill, Methodist preacher John Wesley and other evangelical preachers. In 1759 he moved to Norwich and due to his popularity as a minister he became a Baptist pastor. From 1770 he authored many publications and although Anglican clergymen acclaimed a number of his works Robinson remained a nonconformist. He retired to Birmingham in 1790 where he met Dr Joseph Priestly (1733-1804) an English chemist who discovered oxygen in 1774 when he heated mercuric oxide. Priestly was also a Unitarian which is a Christian denomination but denies the Trinity wherein God is manifested as the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Priestly and other Unitarians denied the full divinity of Christ and as a friend of Priestly, Robinson was accused of becoming a Unitarian. Despite the accusation Robinson announced in a sermon he preached that Jesus was both God and man which confirmed his faith. He died in 1790 and his hymn Come Thou Fount seems to reflect much of his character. In the last verse Robinson wrote: “Prone to wander, Lord, I feel it, Prone to leave the God I love Take my heart, O take and seal it Seal it for thy courts above.” Robinson was thought to be Prone to Wander when he moved from Methodism to joining the Baptists and when he supposedly connected with Unitarianism. He wrote the hymn in 1757 which expressed the pleasure in his faith which begins: “Come, Thou Fount of every blessing, Tune my heart to sing Thy grace, Streams of mercy, never ceasing, Call for songs of loudest praise. Teach me some melodious sonnet, Sung by flaming tongues above. Praise the mount! I’m fixed upon it, Mount of Thy redeeming love.” Robinson has two well favoured hymns in the ‘Spiritual Songs’ 1978 hymn book which are “Come Thou Fount” and “Brightness of the eternal glory, shall Thy praise unuttered lie?”

WINCHELSEA BEACH Coffee Morning takes place on the first Wednesday in the month and this will be October 2nd in the Community Hall, Sea Road from 10am to 12pm. There will be coffee, tea, biscuits and cake which will be served at £1 per item. Entrance is free and all are welcome to come along and meet your friends and also make new ones! .co.uk