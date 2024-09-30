Winchelsea Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHURCH MARKET will be held on Saturday October 5th at 10.30am to 12 noon in the church. This monthly event is a good opportunity to meet with friends and visitors over coffee and tea in Winchelsea’s historic church. As usual there will be stalls selling homemade and homegrown produce and a selection of books. The funds raised from the Market will go towards the maintenance of the church.

HARVEST THANKSGIVING SERVICE at the Methodist Chapel will take place on Saturday October 5th and all are invited to join in the celebration. Doors open at 10.30am for teas and coffees and the service begins at 11am which will be led by local friends Wendy Hatch and Keith Miller.

HARVEST SUPPER for St Thomas’s Church is on Saturday October 5th at 7pm in the New Hall. This is a supper for the community and the meal consists of a traditional Cottage Pie followed by Autumn Crumble. A Bar will also be available. Entertainment is provided by the Climax Ceilidh Band who will be playing during the supper and for dancing after supper. The Ceilidh Band is one of the leading folk bands in the country with exceptional musicians, a friendly caller and a wide repertoire of tunes for dancing. If you would like tickets for this enjoyable evening the cost is £20 each and £5 for children and you will need to email Nigel at [email protected]

A POPULAR HARVEST HYMN is ‘I sing the almighty power of God’ by Isaac Watts (1674-1748) who is known as the father of English hymnody. The lyrics to the hymn are “I sing the wisdom that ordained The sun to rule the day; The moon shines full at His command, And all the stars obey. I sing the goodness of the Lord, That filled the earth with food. He formed the creatures with His word, And then pronounced them good. There’s not a plant or flower below But makes thy glories known, And clouds arise and tempests blow By order from Thy throne.” Watts was a church minister, logician and popular hymn writer credited with 750 hymns. Other favourite hymns by Watts are ‘Our God, Our Help in Ages Past’ and ‘When I survey the Wondrous Cross’.

NEXT TALK at the Second Wednesday’s meeting on October 9th will be “Pressing Matters: Printmakers and Prints”. This will be a double act with Shirley Meyer who is an artist, teacher and printmaker and Rev Jonathan Meyer an art prints specialist who used to work at Sotheby’s. A “show and tell” afternoon, they will be talking about the history of art prints as well as various techniques and Shirley will demonstrate lino cutting. There will also be the chance to buy some of Shirley’s cards and prints creations. The talk is held in the New Hall at 2.30pm and there will be a raffle. Visitors pay £5 entrance and the homemade tea following the talk is £2 per person.

WINCHELSEA ARTS music concert will take place on Saturday October 12th at 7.30pm in St Thomas’s Church. The concert features the outstanding French pianist Pascal Rogé who will be playing the works of key French composers Satie, Ravel, Debussy and Poulenc. Pascal has performed in almost every major concert hall in the world with every main orchestra and worked with the most eminent conductors. Tickets for the concert are available online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk and on the door.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Autumn Dance at the Community Hall, Sea Road takes place on Saturday October 19th at 7.30 to 10.30pm. The 4-piece Rock n Roll Band Something Else will be playing modern twists of the 1950’s and 60’s music and you can dress to impress. There will be a Fish and Chip Supper and please remember to bring your own drinks and glasses. The tickets are £20 each available by phone on 07927 107678.