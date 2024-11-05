Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCHYARD WORKING PARTY are invited to come along on Saturday, November 9, between 10am and 12 noon to help with some autumn tidying up, weeding, pruning and bulb planting.

If you would like to help please let Shirley know on [email protected] There are plenty of jobs to do and refreshments will be provided.

ARCHAEOLOGY HISTORY & WAS this Saturday, November 9, in the New Hall. Winchelsea Archaeological Society has arranged a talk on ‘Developments in warfare with evidence from the vicinity of Winchelsea’ which will start at 11.15am. The talk is presented by Jeremy Moss and Andrew Scott who will focus on the Royal Military Canal and Martello Towers, WW2 developments in electronics, logistics and military organisation. At 12.15pm following the talk there will be a walk to visit sites in Winchelsea linked to World War 2.

CHARITY AUCTION tickets are now available in aid of Rye Winchelsea & District Memorial Hospital Ltd. To book your ticket to attend this event for £10 or to register to bid online for free please go to: www.ticketsource.co.uk or contact [email protected]

The Charity Art Auction takes place on Friday, November 29, in the Hub on Rye Hill at 6.15 for 7pm and tickets include complimentary refreshments. There is an eclectic selection of artwork to bid for and a number of non-auction pieces available for sale on the night. The Charity will receive 25% from all sales. Come along if you can to support this worthy cause and take home a piece of artwork to enjoy for many years.

REMEMBRANCE 2024 at St Thomas’s Church this Sunday, November 10. Members of the Corporation will be present and all are very welcome to attend. Beginning at 11am the Mayor will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

Others who wish to lay wreaths are welcome to do so, but that is an individual decision. Following the laying of wreaths, there will be a Non-Denominational Service of Remembrance in the Church led by Rev Jonathan Meyer. Donations at this service will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Remembrance Day is an annual celebration which commemorates the service and sacrifice of the armed forces who defended the democratic freedoms and way of life of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. It also acknowledges innocent civilians who lost their lives in conflicts and terrorism and the supportive efforts of emergency services.

ARMISTICE DAY which concerned an agreement that ended the First World War took effect on the eleventh hour, at 11am, on the eleventh day, of the 11th month of 1918. On Monday, November 11, at 11am there will be a two-minute silence at the War Memorial and all are invited to be involved. This will be a short service of Remembrance led by the Rector.

STEAM TRAIN It has been noted by resident John Spencer that the Railway Touring Company have a steam special coming through Winchelsea station on Monday, November 11, Armistice Day. This is the Armistice Steam Express which is an annual event that celebrates the end of World War 1.

John explained that it should reach Winchelsea station at around 11am as it is en-route to Rye for 11.10am. This is therefore, an opportunity for steam train enthusiasts to be at Winchelsea Station by 11am to take some excellent photos. The train will come from Victoria via Hastings and then Winchelsea to stop in Rye and turn round in Canterbury. At the rear of this train is a diesel engine and on the way back it is primarily hauled by the diesel which will then be at the front.

ICKLESHAM PARISH COUNCIL meetings for this month begin on Monday, November 11, with a Planning Meeting 6.15pm at Winchelsea Court Hall. Then on Monday, November 25, there will be a Planning Meeting at 6.15pm followed by an Open Spaces Committee Meeting at Winchelsea Court Hall. IPC has plans for some Adult Exercise Equipment to be fitted in the Jubilee Field in Winchelsea.

The process is that Hastings Area Archaeological Research Group will assist the Parish Council in obtaining the necessary agreements to install the adult exercise bikes in Jubilee Field. They are currently applying for licences from Historic England and will be undertaking a survey of the area once these are received. Their report will accompany the Parish Council’s application for the installation of the equipment and residents will be informed of the progress.

FAIRLIGHT AT RISK is the subject of November’s Second Wednesday talk by Haydon Luke which will be held on November 13 at 2.30pm in the New Hall. Admired for its attractive coast and stunning landscape Fairlight is a popular place to live and a great place to visit. However, in the recent past Fairlight has been threatened by developers and the sea itself. Haydon Luke will be telling the story of how Fairlight survived those dangers with extraordinary resilience. Admission cost for visitors is £5 and the homemade tea is £2.

WINCHELSEA LITERARY SOCIETY will be meeting on Friday, November 15 at 7 for 7.30pm in the Lower Court Hall. This month’s talk is a change to the published programme and will be given by Peter Southgate who will be speaking about the life and work of the writer and poet John Betjeman.

Peter has kindly agreed to stand in at short notice. He and his wife Gillian have lived in Kent for the past forty years and have been involved in Winchelsea for the last fifteen years. A keen admirer of Sir John Betjeman’s works Peter has spoken about these to many literary groups. He has also written books on life in Essex and Suffolk in the twentieth century. The event is free for members and £5 for non-members.

FRIENDS AND MEMBERS of the Methodist Chapel met last Saturday in the chapel for the Service of Remembrance. On that November morning the sky was heavy with a covering of cloud and a dimness of light. Although Winchelsea appeared somewhere between sleep and wakefulness the chapel itself housed a cheerful commotion of friends and the lively renewing of acquaintances.

A warm welcome was assured in that warmly lit room where tea, buttered scones and biscuits were served to the gathering. The service was led by Rev Crawford Logan who gave a poignant sermon on a visit he had made to Auschwitz the Nazi concentration camp in southern Poland. He first visited the camp with a group then a few days later was permitted to walk around on his own which as he had planned, was on a Remembrance Day.

Crawford saw the scratch marks on the walls in the gas chamber and learnt about the traveller children who were experimented on in clinics off-site only to be returned to the camp once they had served their purpose. This enabled Crawford to reflect more deeply on man’s shameful descent into the abyss when he rejects the commandments and statutes of God and Jesus Christ.

The hymns sung during the service included one by a Korean hymn writer named Tai Jun Park (1900-1986) which was written in May 1949 and is as follows: “The Saviour’s precious blood Has made all nations one…..In this sad world of war Can peace be ever found? Unless the love of Christ prevail, True peace will not abound.” Included in the Bible readings was an enriching verse from Isaiah 26:4 which states, “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD God is an everlasting rock.” In knowing God as the rock of their salvation the people were greatly blessed that day.

ROCK OF AGES is the celebrated hymn written by a hymn writer with the illustrious name of Augustus Montague Toplady. He was born on November 4, 1740 in Farnham, Surrey and his father Richard Toplady was a Major in the British Army who was killed in 1741 at the Battle of Carthagina between Spain and Great Britain.

Toplady attended Westminster School in London and soon after went to Ireland where he graduated from Trinity College, Dublin. He once explained how he became a Christian when he visited a barn in an obscure part of Ireland. In that lowly place a small number of people were listening to a lay preacher whom he thought was illiterate. Nevertheless this preacher inspired Toplady in the word of God and he was converted. It later emerged that the preacher was not illiterate but a Wesleyan Methodist who was much cleverer than his convert, though he was retired and humble.

In 1758 Toplady was drawn to the Calvinist theology which brought him into conflict with John Wesley and the Methodists. He became a vicar in Broadhembury in Devon in 1768 where he died of tuberculosis in 1778. The hymn ‘Rock of Ages’ was said to have been written by Toplady while sheltering in the crevice of a rock during a thunderstorm. It is often considered a funeral hymn with its words of hope: “Rock of Ages, Cleft for me, Let me hide myself in Thee” which refers to Jesus Christ as the solid, unchanging rock and place of eternal refuge.

This is recorded in Deuteronomy 32:4 “He is the Rock, his work is perfect: Just and right is He.” Toplady’s hymns are full of God’s mercy and forgiveness through the death and resurrection of Jesus, God’s son. He wrote 133 hymns which are contained in His volume of Psalms and Hymns (1776) and ‘Rock of Ages’ has been translated into many languages.

A RECITAL for mezzo-soprano, oboe and trumpet will be held in St Thomas’s Church on Saturday, November 16 at 6pm to 7.30pm. Entry is £10 on the door and all ticket proceeds will be donated to the community choir, Raise Your Voice. There will also be a cash bar in support of church funds.

The programme consists of a selection of arias by J S Bach and his contemporaries which include Handel, Purcell and Scarlatti. The musicians are Susanna Spicer, mezzo-soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, trumpet; Justin Oglethorpe, piano/organ and Winchelsea resident Simon Edge-Partington, oboe.