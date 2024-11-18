WINCHELSEA FILM NIGHT presents The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

NAZARENE CHURCH is an international establishment which was organised in 1908 in Texas USA. Today there are many of these churches in the UK. Coming from the 19th century Wesleyan-Holiness movement the Church of the Nazarene emphasises a relationship with God, His Grace and the Bible and is based on the teachings of John Wesley. The church takes its name from Nazareth a city in Israel where Jesus Christ grew up in humble circumstances. It was at the Church of the Nazarene in Oregon, USA that an emigrant from Norway, Haldor Lillenas was ordained minister and saved many souls to Jesus Christ. During his life he was also a popular hymnwriter. Haldor was born on November 19th 1885 near Bergen Norway and died in Minnesota USA in 1959. His family were amongst 800,000 Norwegians who emigrated to America between 1825-1925 in search of economic opportunities and religious freedom which did not exist back home. They came to America when Haldor was a child and bought a farm in South Dakota. There Haldor’s father built a sod house for the family (wife and three children) which was a house made of strips of turf laid like bricks. This form of construction was used by settlers when timber was scarce. In 1889 the family moved to Oregon where Haldor began writing songs. Then in 1900 they moved to Minnesota where he worked as a farm labourer and also studied at a Lutheran high school. Haldor sold a few songs when he was 18 and following his conversion at the age of 21 increasingly wrote more songs expressing his faith. He also learnt music through self-study before training as a musician. Haldor married Bertha Mae Wilson also a songwriter and they were leaders in the Church of the Nazarene. As evangelists the couple travelled for many years and they wrote the words and music to many songs. Haldor also pastored numerous churches. When they were able to afford a home Haldor bought an organ from a neighbour for just five dollars. It was on this organ that he composed his most popular hymn “Wonderful Grace of Jesus” which has an up-tempo refrain sung in the round, each voice starting at a different time. The lyrics in the chorus sing to the reader through the rhythm saying “Wonderful the matchless grace of Jesus, Deeper than the mighty rolling sea; Higher than the mountain, sparkling like a fountain, All-sufficient grace for even me!” Haldor’s hymns continue to be enjoyed in churches for their memorable tunes and inspiration. A prolific hymnwriter in his lifetime Haldor wrote some 4000 hymns. He used many pseudonyms and his most popular hymns appeared in the hymnals of various Protestant churches. His other well-known hymn is, “The Bible stands like a rock undaunted ‘Mid the raging storms of time; Its pages burn with the truth eternal, And they glow with a light sublime”. The Bible is the word of God and a gospel reference to the hymn concerning spiritual rebirth is 1 Peter 1:23 which states, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever”. In 1924 Haldor founded a music company which became the Nazarene Publishing Company and in 1931 he produced the hymnal ‘Glorious Gospel Songs’ for the Church of the Nazarene. Haldor was described as “one of the most important twentieth-century gospel hymn writers and publishers” as well as “the most influential Wesleyan-Holiness songwriter and publisher in the twentieth-century”. His hymns also include, “The peace that Jesus gives”, “He set me free” and “I have settled the question”.