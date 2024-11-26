Winchelsea Village Voice

CHRISTMAS OPEN DAY at The Sussex Gallery in Castle Street, Winchelsea will take place on

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHRISTMAS OPEN DAY at The Sussex Gallery in Castle Street, Winchelsea will take place on Saturday November 30th at 10.30am to 3pm. The art gallery will be selling original paintings, drawings, greetings cards, books and calendars so do come inside and look around. This is also an opportunity to enjoy a glass of warmed spiced apple or mulled wine during your visit.

ADVENT CAROL SERVICE will be held on Sunday December 1st at 6pm in St Thomas’s Church to mark the beginning of the Advent season. This is a time of waiting for Jesus the Messiah’s birth at Christmas and His return at the Second Coming. All are invited to the service which is with Icklesham Church and the Parish of Pett and refreshments will be available after the event. The service will include Carols and Readings with the Winchelsea Church Choir and guest singers are the versatile Pegasus Chamber Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARSHIP ANN was put to sea in 1678 and lost at the battle of Beachy Head in 1690. A talk has been arranged for Saturday December 7th at 7pm in St Thomas’s Church on the history of the Warship Anne which was one of 30 ships commissioned by Charles II. In 1690 at the battle of Beachy Head the Anne was dismasted when at least one of her masts broke. She was then towed up the Channel and run aground at Pett Level where she was burned to stop the French fleet capturing her. Two award winning naval historians and authors, Richard Endsor and David Davies will be delivering the talk which concerns why the Anne is so important in naval history and to the local area. Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be booked online at ticketsource.co.uk . This is a fundraising campaign and all proceeds will go towards the Anne project which is to restore the ship’s 17th century gun barrel and mount it on a historically accurate carriage made from elm wood and hand wrought iron. The project is to celebrate Winchelsea Museum’s 75th anniversary in 2025 and Icklesham Parish Council and FOAM (Friends of the Ancient Monuments & Museum) are working on this enterprise. IPC is leading the project which should cost around £6,500. The Anne is considered an outstanding example of a 17th century warship and its gun is an important surviving relic which is currently on display in Winchelsea Museum’s garden. The gun is one of seventy retrieved from the ship following the wrecking and those in good condition would have been deployed to other ships. Once the gun is restored and the carriage completed this historical artefact will be on display at Winchelsea Museum in 2025.

User (UGC) Submitted

PUB QUIZ at the New Inn will be on Sunday December 8th from 6.30pm and commencing at 7pm. This will be the final charity pub quiz of 2024, in aid of Demelza Children's Charity. Winchelsea’s Mayor Peter Cosstick will be acting as quiz master for this event and the theme of questions is 'Christmas!' The New Inn are now taking bookings, so if you wish to gather a team please book through the New Inn. They can only accommodate 12 teams which are limited to 6 per table with an entry of £20 per team. Everyone is welcome and if you would like to attend but find yourself without a team, let Peter know as he will be pleased to help. This Christmas event and associated charity has always proved very popular in the past and the proceeds raised will be going into the 'Winchelsea Demelza Pot'.

WHILE DESTINED to minister in the Protestant Reformed Church of Germany Gerhard Tersteegen slightly changed course due to a lack of finances. He was born to a wealthy business family on November 25th 1697 in Moers, Germany. However his father died when Tersteegen was aged six and a pupil at a Latin school. This left his mother unable to afford the cost of his university course. Instead he was apprenticed at the age of sixteen to a relative as a linen weaver earning a meagre living in the city of Muhlheim, southern Germany. Between 1719-24 his health was undermined and he suffered physically with malnutrition, and spiritually with depression. Being religiously inclined he prayed deeply and his faith in the grace and mercy of Jesus Christ was assured. He moved to a small cottage in Muhlheim where he lived a life of seclusion and frugality for many years. Around the age of thirty he began to preach in public gatherings and he gained a reputation for his success in talking and writing on spiritual matters. He spoke about how God the Father draws people to the Son Jesus Christ and how faith has its stages of progress. First the desire to know Him then the receiving of Jesus once a person renounces sin and self. Faith is then an abiding and walking with Jesus which will not be without difficulties and trials. Ultimately faith is a secure indwelling of Jesus Christ in the soul and of the soul in Christ (ref: Ephesians 3:17) Tersteegen wrote many poems and around one hundred and eleven hymns most of which appeared in his book The Spiritual Garden (1731) His well-known hymn “Gott ist gegenwartig” (God is present) is in English, “God is in His temple: O let us adore Him And devoutly come before Him! God is in our presence: Bow the knee, ye mortals, Who have entered Zion’s portals. Christians all, Prostrate fall; Humble praises tender And to Him surrender!” The Bible verse for the hymn appears in Habakkuk 2:20 “But the LORD is in his holy temple; let all the earth keep silence before him” and in Psalms 11:4 “The LORD is in His holy temple, the LORD’s throne is in heaven: He observes everyone on earth; his eyes examine them”. This chapter of Psalms describes God’s testing of the righteous and His hatred of the wicked. Tersteegen joined a Pietist movement which emphasises Bible doctrine and living a holy Christian life and he was also known as a Protestant mystic which is one who believes God’s presence is accessible through prayer and meditation. Tersteegen was soon a popular evangelist in Muhlheim where he saved many people for the LORD. He became a chemist and dispensed healing remedies for free to the sick and also found homes for the unemployed and taught them the trade of weaving. During this time he set up a school for poor children and began writing school textbooks on subjects that included Christian principles. Eventually overwork led to Tersteegen suffering a physical breakdown and he died at Muhlheim on April 3rd 1769. Today Tersteegen ranks as one of the most significant hymnwriters connected to the Reformed Church in Germany, the other two being F. A. Lampe and Joachim Neander.

Winchelsea Beach Fellowship Lunch takes place this Friday November 29th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall on Sea Road. Everyone is welcome and if you would like to attend please phone 07927 107678. The meal consists of various homemade dishes and there is no set charge but donations will be invited for a local charity.