Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCH MARKET is this Saturday December 7th at 10.30am to 12 noon. The Christmas Church Market invites everyone to join the social gathering and enjoy coffee, tea and refreshments. It is also an opportunity to look around this 13th century church and admire the interesting store of history. On sale will be homemade and homegrown produce, plus deli items, wreaths, decorations, cards and more. The proceeds from the Market will go towards maintaining the church.

CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST is a family fun day on Saturday December 7th in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. From 11am to 4pm in the Stade Hall, Hastings Old Town there will be arts, crafts, Father Christmas and much more. Bring your friends and families to this free entry event.

MULLED WINE will be served at the Second Wednesday Society’s meeting on December 11th starting at 2.30pm in the New Hall. To complete 2024 on a high SWS is proud to present resident and actor Mike Stoneham at this Christmas do. Two years ago Mike amazed everyone with his one man show, ‘bringing Falstaff to life in glorious technicolour’ on the New Hall stage. This year he will be performing 'What the Dickens, it's Christmas' which will include Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. A great celebration is promised with families and friends welcome to enjoy the Christmas Tea Party and raffle. The cost is £5 for visitors and the homemade tea is £2. Shortly before the entertainment there will be a brief Annual General Meeting which will involve reviewing the accounts, the election of the Committee and a chance to have your say. As it is the last meeting of the year SWS would like to thank everyone for their support and will look forward to seeing you again in 2025.

EVENING PRAYER FOR ADVENT with Icklesham Church and the Parish of Pett. This will take place in St Thomas’ Church at 5pm on Thursday 12th and Wednesday 18th December led by the Rector Jonathan Meyer. These two 30 minutes sessions during Advent will be a quiet time of reflection and prayer following the order of the Book of Common Prayer. Advent for the church is an opportunity to be still and wait for the LORD and consider the message of Christmas that Jesus Christ is the light of the world. The good news being that He came into the world to cast out darkness, point people to God and call them to repentance for their sins. Accordingly, His followers are enabled through the Holy Spirit to do good works for God’s glory. The Christmas reading from St John’s gospel 8-9 reminds that ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it’.

WITH GREAT PLEASURE Angela Hill, a long-standing member of Winchelsea Literary Society will introduce readings from books that have been important to her during her life. The invitation is open to all and is free for members and non-members pay £5. This last meeting of the year will take place on Friday December 13th at 7 for 7.30pm in the Lower Court Hall.

JOHN WESLEY’S CHAPEL is having a Christmas celebration on Saturday December 14th, beginning at 10.30am for teas, coffees and refreshments before the service at 11am. Revd Tricia Williams, who was a Methodist minister in the Hastings, Bexhill and Rye Circuit until her retirement a couple of years ago, will be leading the service. During the event a collection will be taken in support of the Christian Aid Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for the Middle East. Be assured that there will be much glorious singing at the service with musical director and talented pianist Stephen Page who will be providing the Christmas music; so do come and join in the festivities if you can and you will be very welcome.

FOAM CAROLS the annual carol singing evening with the Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum will take place in the Lower Court Hall on Friday December 20th. Doors open at 6.30 for 7pm and the event will be finished by 9.15pm. If you would like to attend you will need to book tickets online through www.ticketsource.co.uk

CWMCYNFELIN, NEAR ABERYSTWYTH was the birthplace of poet and hymnwriter Isaac Williams who was born on December 12th 1802. His family left Wales and moved to the more easily pronounceable Bloomsbury in London as his father was a barrister at Lincoln’s Inn. The young Williams was educated at Harrow from 1817 to 1821 where he became skilled in Latin verse and excelled as a cricketer. During his years at Harrow he received no religious instruction and much of his time was spent in idleness, temptation and frivolity. He enjoyed the romanticism of Byron’s poetry but its intrinsic betrayal had a negative effect on him which lasted for many years. For Williams his life was superficial, aware that he was without Christian direction he was often sorrowful and depressed. In 1821 he proceeded to Trinity College, Oxford where, despite his fortunate position he continued to be disillusioned. There was a sense that God was watching over Williams as he was soon to meet clergyman and poet John Keble who was then a tutor at Oriel College Oxford. Keble became a spiritual father to Williams providing him with biblical guidance. Their friendship grew after Williams won a Latin verse prize and Keble assisted him in getting the verses published. In 1829 Williams was ordained minister of Windrush a village in Gloucestershire where he stayed briefly before returning to Oxford as a college tutor from 1832-42. Through Keble he met the Anglican church leaders of the Oxford movement. The leaders which included Keble were John Henry Newman, Edward Pusey, and Richard Froude. The movement, aka the Tractarian movement, which began in the 1830s and was based at Oxford University sought a renewal of Roman Catholic doctrine within the Protestant Church of England. This eventually transformed into high Anglo-Catholicism. Through his friendship with members of the Oxford movement he met Catherine whose father was Arthur Champernown of Dartington Hall, Devon. In 1842 Williams married Catherine and became assistant curate to Thomas Keble brother of John Keble in the parish of Bisley, Gloucestershire until 1848. During the last twenty years of his life Williams’ health declined and he died in 1865 aged 63. In his time he authored some of the Oxford Tracts which were theological publications and produced a work on the Apocalypse. As a religious writer in both poetry and prose he also wrote many hymns. His work is much esteemed although his hymns for congregational use were somewhat downplayed in order to deter them from being used. This was due to the view taken by the Oxford movement that hymns for the congregation should be kept to invocations from the Psalms. Nevertheless Williams’ hymns are sung in congregations today and amongst the most popular is “Be thou My Guardian and My Guide, and hear me when I call; let not my slippery footsteps slide, and hold me lest I fall…. And if I tempted am to sin, and outward things are strong, do thou, O Lord, keep watch within, and save my soul from wrong.” The hymn was published in 1842 and has a richly melodic tune called ‘Abridge’ by Isaac Smith which was published in 1770. Bible references to the hymn are found in 1 Peter 5:8 which is a warning: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:” and Psalm 121:5-8 which is a reassurance for believers: “The LORD shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul.” Other hymns by Williams are ‘Lord thou dost abhor the proud’, ‘Jesus, most loving Lord’ and ‘Members of Jesus Christ are we’.

WINCHELSEA BEACH COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION has arranged its annual Members Christmas Meal for Friday December 13th at 3.30 for 4pm in the Community Hall on Sea Road. This is a ticket only event which is free for paid up members of the WBCA. Please note that the tickets must be collected in advance from Judy at the Post Office.